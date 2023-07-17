Lauren Kutner is known for being a celebrity wife. Her husband, Jason Dohring, is an iconic American TV and movie actor famous for portraying Logan Echolls on Veronica Mars. He also played the roles of Josef Kostan on Moonlight in 2007 and Detective Will Kinney on The Originals.

Lauren Kutner prefers a private life, unlike her husband, who receives public attention for his acting career. Go through these details as they show what we know about her.

Lauren Kutner's profile summary and bio

Full name Lauren Kutner Place of birth California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 155 cm or 5'1" Weight 56 kg or 123 lbs Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Occupation Artist Relationship status Married Spouse Jason Dohring Children 4 (Owen, Lily, Ainsley Mae, and Isla Avery) Famous as Jason Dohring's wife Social media Instagram Website

Lauren Kutner's age

Lauren Kutneras has not publicly disclosed her date of birth, upbringing and family. Therefore, her age remains a mystery. Her husband, Jason Dohring, was born on 30th March 1982 in Toledo, Ohio, USA. As of July 2023, he is 41 years old.

Lauren Kutner's career

Lauren is a trained representational artist. She started learning to be an artist during her teenage years and was taught in the tradition of the Old Masters.

Her style employs oil and charcoal to demonstrate her representation of art. Her style strives to create something beyond the faithful representation of the subject.

Kutner's work is primarily an appreciation of the outdoors. She made a portrait of her husband in 2022 and made the following remarks about the project, which was far from her comfort zone.

In my drawings and paintings, I strive to create something beyond a faithful representation of the subject. I want to share a sense of what that person or scene inspired in me at that moment. To capture the spirit of the subject, not just the physical details.

Lauren Kutner's spouse

Is Jason Dohring still married? Lauren Kutner and Jason Dohring officiated their union in the Summer of 2004; hence, they have been married for nearly two decades.

Nevertheless, they have been in each other's life since their teenage days. They met in high school and were best friends for two years before they started going on dates.

Dohring is a seasoned American actor famous for playing Logan Echolls in Veronica Mars, his breakout role. The series ran between 2004 and 2007 and was renewed for a new season in 2019.

Who played Kronos in Supernatural? In the TV series, Jason portrays Cronos. Jason Dohring's movie and TV show credits include:

Violet in 2021

in 2021 You Are Here in 2019

in 2019 The Squeeze in 2015

in 2015 Searching for Sonny in 2011

in 2011 SEAL Team in 2021

in 2021 All Rise in 2020

in 2020 Bluff City Law in 2019

in 2019 iZombie in 2017 and 2018

in 2017 and 2018 The Originals between 2015 and 2017

between 2015 and 2017 The Messengers in 2015

in 2015 Portrait of Love (AKA Heart of the Matter) in 2015

What is Jason Dohring doing now?

In March 2021, Dohring was cast in the heavily recurring role of Commander Whitshae in SEAL Team, the CBS TV series. The series stars David Boreanaz.

Lauren Kutner's children

Lauren Kutner and Jason Dohring welcomed their eldest son, Owen Riley Dohring, in 2010. They were later blessed with three daughters: Lilly Dohring, born in 2012, Ainsley Mae, born in 2016 and Isla Avery, born in 2018.

The couple do not share much about their children on their social media platforms despite the high number of followers they have attracted.

Lauren Kutner's height

Lauren is slightly shorter than her husband, who is 5'11". She is 5'1" and weighs approximately 56 kg. She has hazel eyes and dark brown hair to complement her looks.

Lauren Kutner's net worth

Despite her artistic skill and talent, Lauren has not publicly commented on how much she charges for her paintings. Jason Dohring is worth $1.5 million, accumulated throughout his acting career. The family lives in an urban farm in Los Angeles.

Lauren Kutner is notably known for being Jason Dohring's wife. She has carved out a career as an artist, although she prefers a private life; hence, not much information about her is publicly available.

