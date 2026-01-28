Meet Latifa Tesehki Malone: Baddies star and Chrisean Rock's sister

Latifa Tesehki Malone is an emerging R&B singer, rapper, and reality TV star who first came into the limelight as Chrisean Rock's sister. She rose from a tough childhood in Baltimore to become a fan favourite on the Baddies franchise.

Baddies star Tesehki Malone during her August 2023 (L) and July 2024 (R) photoshoot. Photo: @tesehki (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Tesehki, whose real name is Latifa Tesehki Malone, grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, alongside her eleven siblings.

Chrisean and Tesehki have a complex sibling relationship with a longstanding public feud.

The reality TV star has two teenage children whom she welcomed as a teenager.

Latifa Tesehki Malone's profile summary

Real name Latifa Tesehki Malone Age 30 years old (as of January 2026) Date of birth May 22, 1995 Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Children Two Parents Charka and Eugene Arthur Malone Siblings 11, including Chrisean Rock Profession Reality television star, singer, rapper Net worth Approx. $500,000 - $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Tesehki grew up in a large family

Latifa Malone was born to Eugene Arthur Malone and Charka Malone in Baltimore, Maryland. Tesehki is her middle name, which she said she adopted as her stage name because it stands out.

She is the 8th of 12 siblings, consisting of seven sisters and four brothers from the same mother. Her sister, Chrisean Rock, is the 11th child. Their dad, Eugene, was often absent from home due to long periods of incarceration, while their mother, who worked as a professional nurse, struggled with drug abuse.

The reality TV star and her siblings had a rough upbringing and would fight for money and food while living with their grandmother. She shared during her January 2024 appearance on the No Jumper podcast that she started working at ten years old, but she loves her parents.

Five facts about Chrisean Rock's sister, Latifa Tesehki Malone. Photo: @tesehki on Instagram (modified by author)

Tesehki is a doting mom of two kids

Latifa welcomed her first child, a son, at 17 and had her daughter, Queen, at 18. She revealed during her January 2024 Off the Porch interview with DGB that her life got better once she became a mother.

My children are my biggest blessings. They just gave me a whole different focus, a whole different purpose. When I didn't have children, I tried to commit suicide before because of something I went through when I was 13.

Tesehki with her daughter Queen and her son in January 2026. Photo: @tesehki (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Tesehki married?

Tesehki mentioned in various previous interviews about having a husband, but they were never legally married. She shared on The Jason Lee show in April 2025 that she had been dating her manager, Fresh, for 12 years.

The Baddies star told Jason she broke up with Fresh because of something he did, but did not specify the details. They reportedly continued to work together as business partners.

Since early 2025, Tesehki has been in an on-and-off relationship with Baltimore-born rapper and singer RaQuan Hudson, aka Shordie Shordie. She starred in the music video for his song I Been. She confirmed they were still dating in January 2026 by including him in a series of New Year's Instagram pictures.

Tesehki with her boyfriend Shordie Shordie. Photo: @tesehki/@shordieshordie (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Baddies pushed Tesehki into the spotlight

Latifa joined the Zues Network in 2023 as a cast member on their reality TV series Baddies East. She entered the show as Chrisean Rock's older sister but quickly established her identity. She has appeared in other Baddies franchise series, including Caribbean, USA, and Midwest.

She became popular because of her frequent tensions with Chrisean and fights with fellow Baddies stars like Scarface ET, Bad Dolly, Marsh, and Diamond the Body. Tesehki also appeared on Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love, which focused on Rock's relationship with rapper Blueface.

Tesehki attends the LA premiere of 'Baddies East' at Harmony Gold on September 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: Arnold Turner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tesehki is a talented R&B singer and rapper

Latifa began focusing on her singing career after trying exotic dancing when she was 22. She released her first single, Thinking 'Bout You, in 2018 to critical acclaim. She dropped her first rap song, I Eatss, in 2023, and it became one of her biggest tracks with over 3.6 million YouTube views.

The Baltimore native is an independent artist, and being on reality TV helped her reach a wider audience. She has several musical influences, including Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Lauryn Hill, Yolanda Adams, and Mary J Blige.

Tesehki has yet to release a studio album but has multiple singles, including Love More, I Need Love, Real as Me, Best That Ever Did It, and Push Ya Wig Back. She collaborated with LA Biggie on WWD and Checkzone on Special Bond.

Did Tesehki get a BBL?

The I Eatss hitmaker is often open about her body modifications. In July 2023, she revealed on Instagram that she had work done at Goals Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery clinic in Atlanta, Georgia. She underwent a Double BBL and a FlexSculpt, which is a minimally invasive liposuction technique that removes stubborn fat.

Tesehki during the 2025 BET Awards on June 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Prince Williams on Getty Images/@tesehki on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inside Tesehki and Chrisean Rock's feud

Tesehki and her younger sister Chrisean have not always seen eye to eye, which fans got to witness on Baddies and social media. She previously accused Rock of trying to stop her from appearing on the Zeus Network series, but Rock denied, saying she has always given her opportunities.

Latifa insinuated during her April 2025 appearance on The Jason Lee Show that Chrisean was involved in the fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe in Severn, Maryland. Rock shared in a later interview with NeNe Leakes that the remarks hurt her and she did not think they would ever mend their relationship.

Back in late 2024, Chrisean shocked Baddies: Midwest fans in the series first season when she accused Tesehki of abuse when they were growing up. The incident allegedly happened when she was 7, and her sister was 12. Tesehki denied the allegations and threatened to sue for defamation.

There is hope for reconciliation between the sisters because in mid-August 2025, Chrisean FaceTimed Tesehki during a livestream and she answered. They both seemed happy in the emotional reunion, and Rock could not hold back tears. The sisters were also seen embracing in an early September 2025 video.

A throwback picture of Latifa Tesehki Malone with her sister, Chrisean Rock. Photo: @iwzv12 on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Conclusion

Latifa Tesehki Malone and Chrisean continue to put the Malone family in the spotlight. While her tumultuous relationship with her sister has often made headlines, she remains focused on motherhood and building her brand in the entertainment industry.

