Who is Maura Higgins and what is her role on Love Island? Key facts for fans

Maura Higgins is an Irish television personality, model, and presenter who is quickly becoming a household name. She first rose to fame in 2019 on the British reality show Love Island, which she credits for her success today, saying:

Love Island got me to where I am today, and I’m hugely grateful.

Key takeaways

In 2019, Maura Higgins rose to fame as a standout contestant on Love Island UK .

. She was born on November 25, 1990, in Ballymahon to Sharon and Seamus Higgins.

Her love life has drawn attention , including a well-publicised relationship with Curtis Pritchard.

, including a well-publicised relationship with Curtis Pritchard. The reality star made her film debut in the 2025 feature film The Spin.

Profile summary

Full name Maura Higgins Date of birth November 25, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland Nationality Irish Mother Sharon Higgins Father Seamus Higgins Siblings 3 School Ballymahon Vocational School Profession Television personality, presenter, model, influencer Net worth £3.2 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Maura Higgins is 35 years old and of Irish descent

Maura was born on 25 November 1990 in Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland, making her 35 years old as of 2025. While growing up in Ballymahon, she attended Forgney N.S. for primary education and later Ballymahon Vocational School before training as a hairdresser, as reported by the Irish Mirror.

In a 2023 interview with Stellar, she reflected on her roots, saying:

I’m just a girl from rural Ireland, the young Maura never thought that any of this could come true, so it’s a dream... But the one thing I always make sure of is that I stay grounded and humble, and I think that’s because of where I grew up.

Her parents are Sharon and Seamus Higgins

As reported by The Sun, Maura Higgins’ parents, Sharon and Seamus Higgins, raised the former Love Island contestant alongside her brother and two sisters, Becki and Louise.

The couple reportedly divorced, and while her relationship with her father has been distant, she remains very close to her mother. In a 2019 Instagram post, they shared a mother-daughter photo with the caption:

I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me.

Maura began her modeling career in 2014

Before her stint on Love Island, Maura Higgins began her modeling career in 2014, working with Monster Energy and appearing in Liam Payne’s Get Low visuals. In 2019, she served as a ring girl for boxers and later as a beauty ambassador for Bondi Sands.

She has also represented brands including L’Oréal, PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo, and MAC Cosmetics UK. In an interview with RTE, she shared a modeling tip:

I feel like, if you love yourself, you’re going to be confident. It’s not about what you’re wearing or what size clothing you are, or anything like that.

She has appeared in several TV roles following her Love Island stint

Since reaching the finals of ITV2’s Love Island in 2019, Maura has taken on several roles, including guest appearances and presenting. She also made her film debut in The Spin (2025). Here are some TV shows with Maura Higgins, as listed on IMDb:

Guest appearances

This Morning

Loose Women

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

TV Presenter/host

Glow Up Ireland

Love Island USA

Love Island USA: Aftersun

Reality star/contestant

Dancing on Ice

Cooking with the Stars

Joining I’m a Celebrity was a “real-life pinch-me moment” for her

In November 2024, Maura joined the 24th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The cast later won the 2025 National Television Award. When speaking about joining I’m A Celebrity, Maura Higgins told The Irish Times, saying:

This is the only TV show I have ever wanted to do, and it’s a real pinch-me moment...I am both excited and very nervous.

Her career includes multiple business ventures

The model and TV presenter has built several business ventures, including a lingerie collection with Ann Summers. As noted by EVOKE, she launched a shoe and bag line with EGO Shoes, later introduced False Flutters with Primark, and serves as the sole director of The Flutter Effect Ltd.

Maura Higgins’ dating history includes high-profile relationships

The media personality has been in several high-profile relationships, as noted by Grazia Daily. She first dated James Finnegan before appearing on Love Island, then Chris Taylor, and later Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

Maura was later linked to Bobby Holland Hanton and Joey Essex, with Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks most recently involved before splitting. She maintains she is single, telling the Daily Mail:

I've been on dates with many people. I mean, I date, but I'm very much single. Everyone goes on dates.

Her kiss with co-star Danny Jones drew significant public attention

In March 2025, Danny Jones and Maura Higgins made headlines after the co-stars were seen sharing a kiss at a Brit Awards 2025 after-party. The McFly singer later issued a public apology, telling E! Online:

I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much, and we will deal with this privately.

Frequently asked questions

What is Maura Higgins’ height? She reportedly stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).

She reportedly stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm). Is Maura Higgins a millionaire? The Love Island star has an estimated net worth of £3.2 million.

The star has an estimated net worth of £3.2 million. Who is Maura Higgins’ boyfriend? While she has been linked to several high-profile relationships, she is currently single as of 2025.

Conclusion

When Maura Higgins joined Love Island in 2019, few anticipated it would be the catalyst for her rise in public profile. She has since leveraged the platform to establish herself as a prominent presenter, model, and media figure.

