Who is Rebecca Gibney? Everything to know about the 'Packed To The Rafters' star

Rebecca Gibney’s success story includes significant personal challenges. She grew up with an abusive father and left school at 15 to care for him. Her brothers’ support and her mother’s guidance helped her cope with life’s challenges. She once said:

The older I get, the stronger and more comfortable I feel in myself.

Rebecca Gibney is the youngest of six children

The actress was born in Levin, New Zealand, to Shirley and Austin on 14 December 1964, making her 61 years old in 2025. She is the youngest of six children and holds dual New Zealand and Australian citizenship. Her family later relocated to Wellington, where Gibney spent her formative years.

Rebecca has two older brothers whom she described as sensitive men. She reportedly received consistent support from them despite the abusive environment at home. Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald about her father, she said:

My father, Austin, was one of 11 children. He was dragged out of school too soon and never got to be who he wanted to be. He became an alcoholic. He had violent episodes, but when he was sober, he could be quite funny and a kind human.

She dropped out of school at 15

Although she was an A+ student at Wellington Girls' College, Rebecca left school at 15 due to her difficult home environment. As The New Daily published, her father was violent.

At 16, she spent five months caring for her father at home while her mother worked. As a teenager, she took on unskilled jobs, including packing fruit in her mother’s wholesale business.

Journey into the entertainment industry

Rebecca began her career as a receptionist at a Wellington jeweller while also modelling part-time. Her modelling work eventually opened the door to a television career.

The former model started with appearances in local commercials. After gaining visibility, she transitioned into acting. Her first notable television role came in the children's adventure series Sea Urchins (1980–1984).

She appeared in other New Zealand productions, including Inside Straight and Pioneer Women.

Her role as Julie Davis brought her into the spotlight

Rebecca's acting breakthrough came when she played Julie Davis in the Nine Network series Zoo Family. She was also cast in the network's drama series Flying Doctors. The actress told Radio New Zealand in August 2020 that she honed her acting skills in the series, saying:

I was in Flying Doctors for three years, and that’s where I really learned acting, kind of. I mean, even at the end of that, I kept thinking ‘they’re going to find out I’m faking it at some point.

This role marked her first long-running lead in Australian television, spanning over 120 episodes and introducing her to a wide audience.

What is Rebecca Gibney’s most famous role?

Her most famous role is Julie Rafter in Packed to the Rafters, which earned her a Gold Logie Award and multiple industry nominations. She has also appeared in several notable films. In Under the Vines, Rebecca Gibney starred as Daisy Monroe.

Rebecca Gibney's TV shows also include:

Mental

The Dressmaker

In Her Skin

Lowdown Dirty Criminals

Prosper

A Remarkable Place to Die

Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King

Packed to the Rafters

Rebecca Gibney has been married twice

As published on her IMDb profile, the actress was first married to Irwin Thomas. Rebecca Gibney's first husband is an Australian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist who performs under the stage name Jack Jones. The duo was married from 1992 to 1995.

Actress Rebecca Gibney met production designer Richard Bell in 1999 on the set of Halifax f.p. The couple began dating in 2000 and married in November 2001. In an August 2024 publication, Rebecca Gibney's husband told Women's Weekly:

I knew she was a very special human from the first time we were introduced. I stared at my shoes, speechless and confused at the strength of my instant feelings for her.

The couple welcomed their only child, son Zachary Edison Bell, on April 7, 2004. He has also begun pursuing an acting career.

What is Rebecca Gibney's net worth?

The award-winning actress is worth $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made most of her money from her acting and producing careers.

Frequently asked questions

Is Rebecca Gibney still married to Jack Jones? They have lived separate lives since their 1995 divorce.

They have lived separate lives since their 1995 divorce. Who is Rebecca Gibney’s husband? She is married to Richard Bell. They married in a private ceremony in 2001.

She is married to Richard Bell. They married in a private ceremony in 2001. Is Rebecca Gibney in Brokenwood Mysteries? The actress guest-starred as Tabatha Shepherd.

The actress guest-starred as Tabatha Shepherd. Is Rebecca Gibney's son in Under the Vines? Her son Zac appeared as Seb in the 2024 season, acting alongside her.

Conclusion

Rebecca Gibney is a highly respected and award-winning actress whose career includes some of the most successful programs in Australasian television history. From her early beginnings in New Zealand to her breakthrough in Australia, her work has earned her critical acclaim and multiple major industry awards.

