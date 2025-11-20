Who is Natalie Cuomo? Meet the comedian with a #1 iTunes comedy album

Natalie Cuomo burst onto the comedy scene with razor-sharp wit and vibrant energy that captivates audiences everywhere. Known for her relatable storytelling and bold humour, she has risen quickly in New York City's stand-up circuit to performing in venues across the world.

Natalie Cuomo and her husband, Dan LaMorte, on July 14, 2024. Photo: @nataliecuomo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Natalie Cuomo, aged 30 years old as of November 2025, was born on December 16, 1994.

was born on December 16, 1994. She is married to fellow stand-up comedian Dan LaMorte.

Dan LaMorte. Natalie studied acting at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting , graduating in 2017, and further trained with Wynn Handman before fully pursuing a career in comedy.

, graduating in 2017, and further trained with Wynn Handman before fully pursuing a career in comedy. Natalie actively shares her comedy via social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, iTunes, and Discord.

Natalie Cuomo's profile summary

Full name Natalie Cuomo Date of birth December 16, 1994 Age 30 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Queens, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Relationship status Married Husband Dan LaMorte Education Stella Adler Studio of Acting Profession Comedian Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Who is Natalie Cuomo?

Natalie Cuomo is a New York City-based stand-up comedian and storyteller. She has become a notable figure in modern comedy through her relatable, sharp humour and vibrant stage presence.

In an interview with Inked Magazine, the renowned comedian revealed that pursuing a career in comedy was her childhood dream. She said,

Ever since I was a little kid, I loved the shared experience of live performance. Coming from a very small family, I quickly realized the best sense of community I could find was sharing laughter with a room full of strangers. Performing forces me to connect with the current moment, and it reminds me that I am not alone.

Natalie Cuomo on November 9, 2025. Photo: @Natalie Cuomo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Natalie Cuomo's age and early life

Natalie Cuomo (aged 30 years old as of November 2025) was born on December 16, 1994, in Queens, New York City, United States. She took to social media on February 2, 2024, and revealed that she was raised by artists. She captioned,

I am very blessed to have been raised by artists. My dad was an English professor at Queens College (now retired) and my mom is a very talented visual artist! In fact before I was born, my room was my dad’s photography dark room.

Natalie also took to Instagram on May 12, 2024, to credit her mother for her support and guidance throughout her life and career in comedy. She captioned,

I would be lost in this world without you! I wouldn’t be where I am today without my mom’s support, love, and quirkiness my mom is just the coolest sweetest funkiest woman, and everyone who meets her can feel just how special she is.

Cuomo also credited her father in an Instagram post on October 9, 2025. She wrote,

Thank you for making me the person I am today. So much of who I am is because you taught me to stand up for myself, always fight for self respect, value being creative, and led me to be philosophical and introspective.

She studied acting at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. After graduating from the institution in 2017, she further refined her craft by training with Wynn Handman, founder of The American Place Theatre.

Natalie Cuomo and her mother on June 29, 2025 (L). Natalie and her father on October 9, 2025 (R). Photo: @nataliecuomo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Natalie Cuomo's comedy career

Although she studied acting, Natalie soon found her passion in stand-up comedy. In a 2021 interview, Natalie discussed how comedy made her feel more of herself. She said,

I felt like I could be myself more.

She also elaborated on what makes her stand out from other comedians. She said,

I’m very personal with my material. I joke about my romantic relationships, the way I view the world, my anxiety, and growing up in New York City. I would definitely describe my comedy as dark humor with a lightness to it. I, myself, am a very light and tender person, but the subject matter close to my heart is that of adversity.

She began performing at notable New York City venues, including Carolines on Broadway, the New York Comedy Club, and The Comic Strip. She released her debut comedy album, Shut Up You Loved It, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

Tours

Natalie Cuomo and her husband, Dan LaMorte, on January 19, 2023 (L), in Copenhagen, on October 20, 2024 (R). Photo: @nataliecuomo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Natalie Cuomo continues to tour and perform live, both nationally and internationally, with appearances at comedy and tattoo festivals. She is set to perform in the following venues:

Venue Date The Bell House Brooklyn, NY November 13, 2025 The Stand - Upstairs New York City, NY November 24, 2025 Punch Line Houston Houston, TX March 5, 2026 The Comedy Club at Duckworth's Charlotte, NC April 16, 2026

Podcast

Natalie Cuomo is also known for her podcast, Help! with Natalie Cuomo. It is a comedy-focused podcast where she invites comedians and friends to share the best advice they have ever received. You can view her content across various social media platforms, such as YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Natalie Cuomo's husband and marriage

Natalie Cuomo is married to fellow comedian, Dan LaMorte. The couple exchanged their vows on July 14, 2024. They decided not to go to the traditional honeymoon getaway but instead to tour European comedy clubs in their Funnymoon Tour.

In July 2025, the celebrity couple celebrated their first anniversary together, with Natalie sharing pictures from their wedding on Instagram. She captioned,

Happy anniversary to my amazing husband @danlamorte I can’t believe we have been married a year already!!! In the last year we’ve performed together in Australia, Europe, London, and of course Canada…Happy anniversary.

Natalie Cuomo on November 1, 2025 (L). Natalie and her husband, Dan LaMorte, on January 19, 2024 (R). Photo: @nataliecuomo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Natalie integrates her love for tattoo culture and gaming into her comedy routine.

She was named one of the New York Comedy Festival's Comics To Watch in 2023 and was a finalist in the New York Comedy Festival's New York's Funniest Competition in 2024.

in 2023 and was a finalist in the New York Comedy Festival's Competition in 2024. Natalie Cuomo's husband has been diagnosed with autism.

Her height is 5 feet 7 inches.

Wrapping up

As Natalie Cuomo continues to tour and expand her fan base, her mix of honesty and humour solidifies her as a fresh, dynamic force in comedy. Her podcast and social media presence create ongoing connections with fans beyond the stage.

READ MORE: Meet Nate Jackson

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Nate Jackson, a prominent American comedian based in Tacoma. Nate ventured into comedy after one of his friends dared him to enter a comedy contest while he was studying at Eastern Washington University.

He quickly became known for his viral crowd work and ability to effortlessly connect with audiences everywhere. His comedy special, Super Funny, debuted on Netflix on July 8, 2025.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News