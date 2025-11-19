Meet Nancy from Momoland: The Korean-American idol who debuted at 16

Nancy from Momoland is a Korean-American singer, actress, and host. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Momoland, which debuted in 2016 after competing in the reality survival show Finding Momoland. The group disbanded in 2023 but announced in April 2025 that they had signed with Inyeon Entertainment to resume activities.

Nancy from Momoland’s profile summary

Full name Nancy Jewel McDonie Date of birth 13 April 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Buk-gu, Daegu, South Korea Current residence Bangkok, Thailand Nationality Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Father Richard Lee McDonie Mother Lee Myung-jo Siblings Brenda Lee McDonie Relationship status Single Education Hanlim Multi Art School Profession Singer, actress, and host Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Nancy from Momoland’s background and early life

Nancy Jewel McDonie, known as Nancy from Momoland, was born on 13 April 2000 in Daegu, South Korea, to a Korean mother, Lee Myung-jo, and an American father of Irish and Scottish ancestry, Richard McDonie. She grew up alongside her older sister, Brenda.

At the age of two, Nancy’s family moved to her father’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio, in 2001, where she spent her early years before returning to Korea. In an interview with Entertainment News, Nancy spoke about her mixed heritage, saying:

I have always been told by my parents that there are two cultures that I am in contact with ever since I was a child.

She comes from a musical family

Nancy comes from a musical and creative family. Her mother is a pianist and composer, and her older sister, Brenda, is a cellist. Nancy herself can play the violin and is fluent in both Korean and English, although she has stated that she is more comfortable speaking Korean.

Unlike the rest of her musically inclined family, her father did not pursue music; he served as a former officer in the United States Army.

Nancy attended Hanlim Multi Art School

Nancy Jewel McDonie from Momoland completed her high school education at Hanlim Multi Art School in Seoul. She majored in the Musical Department and graduated in February 2018, as stated by SE Daily.

Early career and debut with Momoland

Nancy began in the entertainment industry at a young age, appearing on television shows and reaching the semi-finals of Korea's Got Talent in 2011 as part of the hip-hop group Cutie Pies. She also appeared on TV shows such as Mak Ee Rae Show: Just Do It Expedition and in music videos for SNUPER and MC Gree.

In 2016, Nancy participated in the Mnet reality survival show Finding Momoland, which aimed to form a new girl group. She ranked first in the competition, becoming a founding member of the K-pop girl group Momoland and serving as lead vocalist, lead dancer, and the youngest member (maknae). The group debuted on 10 November 2016.

Although Momoland initially struggled, they achieved massive international success with their 2018 hit single Bboom Bboom, followed by other popular songs like Baam and I'm So Hot. After all six members departed from MLD Entertainment in January 2023, the group officially disbanded the following month.

Post-Momoland career

Following her departure from MLD Entertainment, Nancy has focused on a solo career in acting, hosting, and modelling. She signed with two agencies in South Korea: first with Aria Diamond, then with ATOC in September 2023. In April 2024, she also signed with the Filipino talent agency Sparkle GMA Artist Centre.

Nancy has actively pursued acting opportunities. She appeared in the musical The Show! ShillaHada in 2023 and is set to make her official film debut in the English-language Korean film Pig Valley (Perfect Girl). The actress also made a guest appearance on the Filipino reality show Running Man Philippines in May 2024.

In addition, Nancy promotes various brands, including Some By Mi and Estée Lauder. Her career also includes hosting shows like Pops in Seoul and endorsement deals with other brands.

Frequently asked questions

Why is Nancy from Momoland so popular?

Nancy became popular because of her visuals, charming personality, strong stage presence, and her role as the centre and maknae of Momoland.

What happened with Nancy from Momoland?

Nancy and the other members of Momoland left MLD Entertainment in January 2023, and the group officially disbanded in February 2023.

Why did Nancy leave Momoland?

Nancy, along with the other Momoland members, left the group after their contracts with MLD Entertainment expired in early 2023.

Who is the husband of Nancy Momoland?

Nancy from the K-pop group Momoland is not married and does not have a husband. She has never publicly confirmed any relationship.

Is Momoland still active in 2025?

According to The Korea JoongAng Daily, Momoland reportedly resumed group activities in 2025. All six former members: Hyebin, Jane, Nayoon, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy, signed with a new agency called Inyeon Entertainment. In a press release, Inyeon Entertainment said:

We have signed exclusive contracts with Hyebin, Jane, Nayoon, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy, and will support them in their group endeavours… Momoland is an all-round group with distinct charm and talent, and we plan to expand their activities both in Korea and abroad, with performances and new music releases.

Wrapping up

Nancy from Momoland’s career has transitioned from a prominent K-pop idol to an actress, host, and solo artist following Momoland’s disbandment in 2023. She continues to grow her brand through modelling, entertainment projects, and global appearances.

