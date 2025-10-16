What happened to Lahna Turner, Ralphie May’s wife, after his passing?

After Ralphie May’s passing in 2017, his estranged wife, comedian Lahna Turner, became the executor of his will, inherited his estate, gained full custody of their two children and resumed her stand-up career. Although they had filed for divorce in 2015, the proceedings were never finalised before May’s death.

Lahna Turner is an American stand-up comedian , producer, actor, writer, director and optimist.

, She was married to Ralphie May from October 2005 until his death in October 2017.

Although the couple had filed for divorce in 2015, it was never finalised, and Turner remained the executor of May’s estate.

Lahna Turner’s profile summary

Full name Lahna Nicole Turner Date of birth 15 July 1975 Age 50 years (as of 2025) Place of birth Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Father John Virgil Turner Mother Mildred Frances Cowan Marital status Widowed Late spouse Ralphie May Children 2 Education Texas State University Profession Stand-up comedian Social media Facebook

What happened to Lahna Turner? Her story after Ralphie May’s passing

Lahna Turner is a comedian, producer, singer, actress, writer, director and optimist. She was married to Ralphie May, an American stand-up comedian and actor, for twelve years until his death on 6 October 2017.

Lahna Turner has been actively involved in the entertainment industry since Ralphie’s passing. She has continued her stand-up career and produced documentaries about May’s life.

Lahna Turner is from Canada

Ralphie May’s wife was born on 15 July 1975 in Ontario, Canada, to John Virgil Turner and Mildred Frances Cowan. As a child, the comedian and her family relocated from Canada to Houston, Texas, for her father’s career with Exxon, a multinational oil and gas company based in Texas.

She attended Texas State University

The Canadian-born stand-up comedian attended Texas State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a focus on photo technology.

How did Lahna Turner get started in comedy?

After college, Lahna Turner began performing musical comedy at open mic nights in Houston. In a 2019 interview with Houston Press, Lahna Turner reflected on her early beginnings in comedy and how her journey started in Texas. She shared:

I grew up mostly in Houston. I moved from Canada, but I started comedy in Houston at the old Laff Stop. I play guitar, so I’m a musical comic, and when I went into the Laff Stop, two months [after my first time onstage], I got paid to do my first gig. That’s kind of where it all started and ended for me.

Over the course of her career, she has released several comedy albums, including D!@nk Jokes and Other Assorted Love Songs (2004), If These Lips Could Talk (2012), and her first one-hour special, So…. I wrote a Song About It (2014) and the visual album Limeade (2017).

Turner has an early, non-comedy album called Life as a Human. She has also been featured on numerous television shows across networks like NBC, Comedy Central, and Netflix, and has acted in films such as Teacher of the Year (2014), This Is Meg (2017) and Brand New Old Love (2018).

What is Lahna Turner doing now?

Currently, Lahna Turner remains active in the entertainment industry and continues to perform live at comedy clubs and has expanded her creative work into production and directing. In 2022, she produced and directed the television special Love You, Ralphie, a tribute to her late husband, Ralphie May.

The comedian also produced the documentary film What’s Eating Ralphie May?, which explores May’s addiction issues that contributed to the end of their marriage and his eventual death.

Is Lahna Turner married now?

Lahna Turner is not currently married. Her last marriage was to fellow comedian Ralphie May, and they were in the process of a divorce when he died. Lahna Turner and Ralphie May first met in Houston at an open mic event.

They began dating and eventually got married on 3 June 2005. While speaking with Houston Press, Lahna Turner talked about how she met and fell for Ralphie May, saying,

I didn’t want to date a comic EVER, but we became friends. He was very, very overweight – at that point, he was like, 800 pounds. But I fell in love with him; he was very sweet and funny, and we spent the next 17 years together.

Although they had a loving relationship at first, their marriage later faced serious challenges. Ralphie’s struggles with addiction, health issues, and weight caused tension between them.

In 2015, Lahna filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, but the divorce was never finalised. After Ralphie’s death, his will left all of his personal effects and property to Turner, as the separation was not yet finalised, as per The Blast.

Who are Ralphie May’s kids?

Lahna and Ralphie had two children together: April June May, born on 5 September 2007, and August James May, born in June 2009.

Frequently asked questions

Who inherited Ralphie May’s money?

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Ralphie May left his entire estate to his wife, Lahna Turner, including his personal belongings and assets. Their two children were also provided for.

Where does Lahna Turner live?

Lahna Turner currently lives in Los Angeles, California, where she continues her work in comedy and entertainment.

What is Lahna Turner known for?

Lahna Turner is best known for her musical comedy and her documentary, What’s Eating Ralphie May?, which explores her late husband’s struggles.

What happened to Ralphie May?

Ralphie May passed away on 6 October 2017, at the age of 45, due to cardiac arrest following a long battle with pneumonia and obesity-related health issues, per People.

Final word

After Ralphie May’s death in 2017, Lahna Turner became the executor of his estate and inherited his assets. She continued her work in comedy, released the album Limeade, and co-produced the documentary What’s Eating Ralphie May?.

