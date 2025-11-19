Kristin Cabot (aged 52) was formerly the Chief People Officer at the tech company Astronomer. Her private life was thrust into the public eye after a kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert with her then-CEO, Andy Byron, went viral on social media.

Kristin Cabot is a former technology executive who was the Chief People Officer at the data company Astronomer .

. She went viral after she and then-CEO Andy Byron were caught on a kiss cam during a concert by Coldplay.

As a result of the incident, both Byron and Kristin Cabot resigned from their positions at Astronomer.

On 13 August 2025, Cabot filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, in New Hampshire.

Kristin Cabot's profile summary

Full name Kristin Cabot Year of birth 1973 Age 52 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Maine, New England, United States Place of residence Rye, New Hampshire, United States Nationality American Relationship status Separated Ex-husband Andrew Cabot Children One Education Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania Occupation Human resource officer, former Chief People Officer (CPO) at Astronomer

Kristin Cabot's age, background and early life

Kristin Cabot is 52 years old as of 2025. She was born in 1973 in Maine, New England, United States, and currently resides in Rye, New Hampshire, United States. Kristin generally keeps her private life out of the public eye.

The American human resources executive holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

In a 2021 interview with People, Kristin discussed the importance of connecting with people, explaining how her personal life influences and shapes her career.

I’m lucky that I found the right career for me. I grew up in Maine, but I had the best friends in all the different friend groups. I have always been able to find interesting pieces in everybody I meet. I really feel like if you give people the time to listen, there are connections that can be made with everyone.

Career highlights

Cabot has over 20 years of experience in people and culture leadership, with a focus on employee engagement, talent acquisition, organisational design, and managing mergers and acquisitions.

She is best known for serving as Chief People Officer at Astronomer, a data technology company. In that role, she managed company culture, employee relations, and recruitment strategy. She resigned from the position in July 2025.

Before joining Astronomer, Cabot held senior human-resources positions in other tech organisations. She spent about four years at Neo4j as CPO, helping the company grow from around 225 employees to more than 900.

Earlier, she worked at ObserveIT for four years as Senior Vice President of People Strategy, supporting major expansion and helping guide the company through its acquisition by Proofpoint. Kristin began her career at DigitasLBi in 2004, taking on roles such as Associate Director and Head of US Talent Operations.

The Coldplay incident and resignation

On 16 July 2025, Cabot gained international attention after she and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert in Boston. Both were married to other people at the time, though Cabot was privately separated from Andrew Cabot.

The viral clip sparked online speculation and media scrutiny, leading both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot to step down from their executive positions.

Pete DeJoy, Astronomer’s new interim CEO, commented on the incident in July and shared his thoughts via LinkedIn post on the company’s path forward, saying:

The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal. To our team: thank you for your resilience & commitment to building something great. And to our community and customers: thank you for your trust. We won’t let you down.

Is Kristin Cabot married?

Kristin Cabot is legally married to Andrew Cabot, but they are currently separated and in the process of divorcing. According to NBC News, Kristin Cabot filed for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on 13 August 2025, less than a month after the viral kiss cam incident at the Coldplay concert in July 2025.

A spokesperson for Andrew Cabot told People Magazine that Andrew and Kristin were separated before the Coldplay concert. The spokesperson said:

Were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert...Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued. No further public comment will be made.

Before her marriage to Andrew Cabot, Kristin Cabot was married to a man named Kenneth C. Thornby, according to the New York Post. Cabot and Thornby filed for divorce in 2018. Their divorce was finalised in 2022. The former couple reportedly shares one child, for whom Thornby was ordered to pay child support.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Kristin Cabot's husband?

Her estranged husband, Andrew Cabot, is the CEO of Privateer Rum and a direct descendant of the original Andrew Cabot, a wealthy merchant from the Revolutionary War era.

Is Kristin Cabot still married?

Kristin Cabot from Astronomer is no longer married. She filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, in August 2025.

How much does Kristin Cabot make?

Kristin Cabot's exact salary is not publicly disclosed, but as the former Chief People Officer at Astronomer, her annual salary was an estimated $250,000 to $330,000, with additional potential compensation like bonuses and stock options, as stated by Hindustan Times.

Does Kristen Cabot have children?

Kristin Cabot has at least one child from her first marriage to Kenneth C. Thornby.

How old is the wife of the Astronomer CEO?

The wife of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Megan Kerrigan, is 50 years old as of 2025, per Times of India. She is an educator and the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts.

Where is Kristen Cabot now?

Kristin Cabot reportedly resides in Rye, New Hampshire, in a home that she co-owned with her now-estranged husband, Andrew Cabot.

Wrapping up

At Kristin Cabot's age of 52, her career as the Chief People Officer at the data company Astronomer came to an abrupt halt following a viral kiss cam incident at a Coldplay concert in July 2025. The incident led to her resignation and subsequent divorce filing.

