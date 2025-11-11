What is Kristi Noem's husband's occupation? Meet businessman Bryon Noem

Fans interested in the former South Dakota governor’s personal life are often curious about Kristi Noem’s husband’s occupation. While Kristi is well-known for her political career, her husband, Bryon Noem, has built a successful career outside the public spotlight. He once shared on Instagram how grateful he is to have Kristi as his wife, saying:

I’m grateful to the Lord that He blessed me with you. I’d marry you every day of the week and twice on Saturday. I love you muchl!

Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem. Photo: @sdbryonnoem, @kristinoem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaway

Bryon Noem’s wife is a prominent American politician and current United States Secretary of Homeland Security.

and current United States Secretary of Homeland Security. He is an entrepreneur with businesses across finance, agriculture, and ranching, both within and outside South Dakota.

Bryon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Northern States University.

Profile summary

Full name Bryon Noem Date of birth December 18, 1969 Age 55 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Bryant, South Dakota, United States of America Current residence Castlewood, South Dakota, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Parents Al and Sharon Noem Relationship status Married Partner Kristi Lynn Noem Children 3 (Kassidy Peters, Kennedy, and Booker) Education Hamlin High School, Northern State University Profession Businessman, insurer, and rancher Social media Instagram Facebook

Kristi Noem’s husband is an underwriter

Bryon joined Bryant State Bank after graduating from university as an insurance agent. He purchased the bank’s insurance department and went on to establish his own agency, Noem Insurance.

Noem Insurance covers several risks, including homes, crops, auto, hail, commercial, and life. Its farm insurance policy is explained on its official site:

Farm insurance can be quite complicated, but we pride ourselves in knowing farms, having grown up, worked and helped manage one for several years... We write for the best farm carriers around and have several options to best fit you and your operation.

Facts about Bryon Noem. Photo: @sdbryonnoem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bryon and his wife also own a ranch

The former First Gentleman of South Dakota grew up on a farm and has stayed connected to his roots despite his public profile. He currently runs a ranch and hunting lodge in South Dakota.

According to the BBC, the Noems' activities on their ranch were criticised. Kristi admitted to taking a dog's and a family goat's lives on the same day. Instead of apologising, she doubled down, claiming the two animals had it coming since they were dangerous to the public.

He was born and raised in South Dakota

Bryon Noem is currently 55 years old, born on December 18, 1969, in Bryant, South Dakota. He and his two brothers were raised by their parents, Sharon and Al Noem.

The former South Dakota governor's husband attended Hamlin High School, where he was a classmate of Kristi's brother. He went on to Northern State University, where he graduated with a degree in business and finance.

Contrary to popular belief, Kristi Noem does not hold a law degree. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from South Dakota State University.

Source: Instagram

He has been married to Kristi for almost three decades

Bryon and Kristi have been together since high school and finally married in 1992, when they were 20 and 22, respectively. Kristi Noem’s family reportedly includes a son and three daughters.

Kristi describes Bryon as a devoted husband and hands-on father. Speaking to South Dakota State News about their unconventional marriage dynamics, she said:

I married Bryon because I loved him and wanted to build a life with him, but at the time, I really had no idea what kind of father he would be. I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model.

His wife was the first female governor of South Dakota

Kristi began her political career in the South Dakota House of Representatives, serving from 2007 to 2011. She became the first elected female governor of South Dakota in 2018 with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

The American politician served as the 33rd governor of South Dakota from 2019 to 2025 and represented South Dakota's at-large congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019.

Kristi Noem at Charleston International Airport after a trip to Ecuador on November 6, 2025. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Bryon is dedicated to promoting South Dakota

Kristi Noem’s husband actively promotes his hometown in South Dakota. He reiterated this philosophy during his wife’s governorship. According to West River Eagle, Bryon said:

I want to celebrate South Dakota and all the things that make it special…I want to remind people that these are some of the best places to raise a family or to start a business.

He continued:

It’s where I learned the values of hard work and self-reliance, where Kristi and I chose to raise our kids, where we started an insurance business and hunting lodge, and where my family has farmed and ranched for a century.

Bryon Noem's net worth is not public knowledge

Details of Bryon’s net worth remain a mystery, but he lives comfortably as a business owner and husband of a politician. According to Investopedia, his wife’s net worth is alleged to be about $5 million courtesy of her endeavours in politics and businesses.

Bryon Noem, in the company of his wife, children, and his grandchild. Photo: @sdbryonnoem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Is Kristi Noem living with her husband? They are legally married and reside in South Dakota.

They are legally married and reside in South Dakota. What is Kristi Noem’s race and ethnicity? She is white with Norwegian ancestry.

She is white with Norwegian ancestry. Does Kristi Noem have hair extensions? She has hair extensions that have been subject to public opinion on several occasions.

She has hair extensions that have been subject to public opinion on several occasions. What denomination is Kristi Noem? She is a Protestant and a Republican with strong opinions about the measures used in combating coronavirus.

Conclusion

Kristi Noem’s husband’s occupation may not make daily headlines, but it completes the picture of a couple grounded in hard work and mutual respect. Through his work in insurance, ranching, and local development, he has built a life grounded in service, faith, and hard work.

