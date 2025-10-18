Meet Judge Yodit Tewolde: Everything about the Hot Bench star

Yodit Tewolde has been making waves in the legal world. In 2016, the National Bar Association listed her among America’s top lawyers under 40. She has been a judge on the hit court show Hot Bench since 2022. In a 2017 one-on-one with Rolling Out, Yodit spoke passionately about her job, revealing:

I work hard to ensure marginalised people get a fighting chance to realise their full potential through racial and economic justice.

Key takeaways

Yodit Tewolde has been a member of the Texas Bar since 2010 .

. Before joining Hot Bench , she was the host and managing editor of the criminal justice show Making the Case .

, she was the host and managing editor of the criminal justice show . Yodit’s booking fee ranges from $10,000 to $20,000 for live events and below $10,000 for virtual ones.

for live events and below for virtual ones. She frequently appears on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC to provide legal insights into high-profile cases.

Yodit Tewolde’s profile summary

Full name Yodit Tewolde Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 1982 (Reportedly) Age 42 years old (2025) Birthplace Sudan, Africa Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Alma mater W.T. White High School Profession Criminal defence attorney, television personality Social media Instagram Facebook

Exploring Yodit Tewolde’s Eritrean roots

Tewolde was born in Khartoum after her Eritrean parents sought refuge during the Ethiopian-Eritrean war. They then immigrated to the US when she was nine months old and settled in Dallas, Texas. In 2019, she celebrated World Refugee Day via an Instagram post that read:

To be referred to as a refugee is not an insult; it is a badge of courage, strength and victory.

On 25 May 2020, she penned a heartfelt message to mark Eritrea’s Independence Day, stating:

Today, we honour the sacrifices of our martyrs and ponder upon the countless human rights violations. While the war is over, we continue on the road to freedom until our people receive everything they deserve!

She was discriminated for not “being black or African enough”

During an interview with The B Werd, Yodit narrated how tough it was to grow up with a dual identity. She said:

Growing up, some thought I was not black enough because my ancestors did not experience slavery, while others perceived me as not being African enough because I could not even speak my native Tigrinya language fluently.

However, Tewolde credits her mother for helping her navigate these life hurdles. On 13 May 2019, Yodit posted a picture of her mom alongside the caption:

Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest, resilient, most selfless woman I know. I am because she is.

Yodit Tewolde earned her juris doctorate from SULC

According to Yodit’s LinkedIn, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Communication from Texas A&M University. She attended Southern University Law Centre from 2006 to 2009.

While there, Tewolde was the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Race, Gender and Poverty. She once said of her alma mater:

SULC equipped me with the tools to become a successful attorney and the confidence to pursue endeavours outside my law degree. I am a proud alumna of the school!

Tewolde launched her career as a prosecutor

Yodit learnt the intricacies of the criminal justice system while working as a prosecutor at the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.

Later, she ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her legal firm (Law Office of Yodit Tewolde, PLLC) in January 2014. Speaking to The B Werd, Tewolde revealed why she left employment to start her private practice, saying:

I learnt that without risk, there is no progress. I had to block the fear of uncertainty and take a leap of faith.

Yodit served as a criminal defence attorney in the firm until January 2019.

She is one of three judges on Judge Judy’s Hot Bench

In a 2019 interview with Hot 97, Yodit vowed never to do a judge show. However, she told D Magazine that her stance changed when she was approached to be a judge on Hot Bench.

I previously viewed judge shows as gimmicky. But Judge Judy’s attachment to Hot Bench altered my perception. This show educates viewers on what happens inside courtrooms.

From 2019 to 2022, Tewolde served as a host on Court TV, senior legal counsel on Grassroots Law Project, and legal analyst on America’s Most Wanted.

Yodit Tewolde makes news for her stylish fashion choices

Yodit does not shy away from going against what is viewed as “norm” regarding her style. In 2025, she described her fashion sense to Essence as bold and minimalistic. When asked if she is looking to step into the fashion space, Tewolde said:

I have always been there. While I am fascinated by people’s ideas about how lawyers and judges should dress, I repeatedly go against the grain.

FAQs

From February 2021 to March 2022, Tewolde served as a host on Making the Case. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Is Yodit Tewolde married?

The judge is tight-lipped about her relationship status. Therefore, it remains unclear whether she has a husband or kids.

Does Yodit Tewolde have Instagram?

Yodit is active on social media. She has 61.8k Instagram followers and 5.5k followers on Facebook as of 13 October 2025.

Wrapping up

Yodit Tewolde has worked in the criminal legal system for over a decade. As of September 2025, she is a judge on Hot Bench alongside Daniel Mentzer and Rachel Juarez.

