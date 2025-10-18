Patrice Motsepe has spoken on Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie’s letter to FIFA over the Teboho Mokoena yellow card saga

FIFA docked Bafana Bafana three points after fielding an ineligible Mokoena during the World Cup qualifiers

Analysts warn that while McKenzie’s call for accountability is justified, it could risk being seen as political interference

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has weighed in on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s decision to write to FIFA regarding the Teboho Mokoena yellow card saga, which saw Bafana Bafana docked three points during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

On Friday, 17 October 2025, McKenzie sent two letters, one to the South African Football Association (SAFA) and another to FIFA, demanding a detailed report on the incident that led to Mokoena’s ineligibility during a World Cup qualifying match in March.

FIFA ruled that South Africa had fielded the midfielder while he was suspended, resulting in a three-point deduction and a monetary fine. The main issue now centres on accountability for the administrative error that jeopardised the country’s World Cup qualification hopes.

McKenzie pushes for accountability

Mokoena has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of the past six months, admitting that the controversy affected him deeply.

While SAFA has declared the matter closed, Minister McKenzie maintains that someone must take responsibility for the costly oversight. His letters to both SAFA and FIFA reflect his stance that “action must follow.”

Online reaction to McKenzie’s move has been mixed, with some South Africans warning that it could be interpreted by FIFA as government interference in football affairs.

During an event hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum on Friday, Motsepe addressed the issue in an interview with Newsroom Afrika.

“If there are any issues, I am confident that there’ll be discussions to make sure that the perimeters are respected,” he said.

Analysts urge caution over possible political interference

Cash and Sport founder Nqobile Ndlovu also weighed in on the matter via a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Is this political interference? The short answer is no. The minister has simply asked for an explanation of SAFA’s process,” he explained. “If the stance changes and becomes a directive to remove Mr Tseka, then we have a problem.”

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, football analyst Mandla Biyela welcomed McKenzie’s insistence on accountability, describing it as “a necessary push for transparency” in South African football governance. However, he warned that the Minister must tread carefully to avoid crossing the line.

“McKenzie’s demand for accountability is understandable and even commendable,” Biyela said.

“South Africans deserve answers when administrative mistakes affect the national team, especially when those errors cost points and tarnish the country’s image. But there’s a fine line between demanding accountability and interfering in football administration, and that line must be respected.”

Biyela further noted that FIFA regulations explicitly prohibit third-party influence in national football matters, regardless of intent.

