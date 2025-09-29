Bafana Bafana Lose Three Points After Fielding Suspended Teboho Mokoena, Drop to Second in Group C
FIFA has reportedly made an official ruling regarding Teboho Mokoena’s appearance against Lesotho in March, when he was ineligible to play.
At the time, Mokoena had accumulated three yellow cards, which should have ruled him out of the 2-0 victory.
On Monday, 29 September 2025, the world governing body announced that Bafana Bafana would be deducted three points. The unprecedented decision has seen South Africa drop to second place in Group C.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.