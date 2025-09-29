Global site navigation

Bafana Bafana Lose Three Points After Fielding Suspended Teboho Mokoena, Drop to Second in Group C
Football

Bafana Bafana Lose Three Points After Fielding Suspended Teboho Mokoena, Drop to Second in Group C

by  Ncube Harrison
1 min read

FIFA has reportedly made an official ruling regarding Teboho Mokoena’s appearance against Lesotho in March, when he was ineligible to play.

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Briefly News & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

At the time, Mokoena had accumulated three yellow cards, which should have ruled him out of the 2-0 victory.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the world governing body announced that Bafana Bafana would be deducted three points. The unprecedented decision has seen South Africa drop to second place in Group C.

Bafana Bafana, FIFA World Cup, South Africa
Teboho Mokoena played against Lesotho in March when he was ineligible. Image: VISIONHAUS
Source: Getty Images

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

Tags:
Hot: