FIFA has reportedly made an official ruling regarding Teboho Mokoena’s appearance against Lesotho in March, when he was ineligible to play.

At the time, Mokoena had accumulated three yellow cards, which should have ruled him out of the 2-0 victory.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the world governing body announced that Bafana Bafana would be deducted three points. The unprecedented decision has seen South Africa drop to second place in Group C.

Teboho Mokoena played against Lesotho in March when he was ineligible. Image: VISIONHAUS

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News