South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has finally spoken out about Bafana Bafana’s recent points deduction in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jordaan addressed growing public calls for accountability after South Africa was stripped of three points for fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was suspended and therefore ineligible to play in the qualifier against Lesotho in Polokwane in March 2025.

The SAFA boss acknowledged the gravity of the oversight but urged for a measured response as the association investigates how such an administrative lapse occurred.

South Africa has since moved past the points deduction after Hugo Broos' men secured an automatic ticket to next year's global football competition by defeating Rwanda 3-0 in the last qualifiers. The Super Eagles of Nigeria also did them a favour by beating their close rivals, the Benin Republic, in Group C.

Jordaan speaks on Bafana's points deduction

Despite the team securing a place in the competition, there are still calls for people involved to be sanctioned or sacked. Still, Jordaan, in a recent interview, claimed SAFA has closed the matter and is looking ahead to the competition.

He told the media that SAFA will not dwell on past mistakes but instead focus on preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December 2025 and next year’s FIFA World Cup campaign.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Jordaan said the issue is now behind them, emphasising that SAFA’s focus is on the future. He stated that South Africa has already qualified for the World Cup and will not waste time revisiting past mistakes.

