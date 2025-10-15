South Africa’s national team triumphed 3-0 against Rwanda to earn a place at the 2026 World Cup

South Africa has officially booked its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dominant 3-0 win over Rwanda on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Bafana Bafana will feature in the global showpiece hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, marking their first appearance since the 2010 edition on home soil.

This qualification ends a 16-year absence from the tournament, with their last appearance being as hosts in 2010. Prior to that, South Africa participated in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, making this their fourth overall appearance.

Goals from Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa capped off a historic night in Mbombela as Hugo Broos’ side ended years of heartbreak to return to football’s biggest stage.

From the first whistle, South Africa played with precision and intent, delivering a complete performance in their final FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier.

Even without injured striker Lyle Foster and suspended midfielder Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana Bafana turned on the style, reminding fans of the flair and discipline that once defined South African football.

Robert Marawa’s subtle dig at Donald Trump

Celebrations quickly spilled onto social media, with South Africans flooding timelines in jubilation. Renowned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa joined the festivities with a cheeky post that appeared to take aim at US President Donald Trump and the group of 49 Afrikaner refugees who relocated to America earlier this year.

“Trumpet was test-driving SA’s capacity with those 49 people. Now, the whole nation is on its way!!”

The 49 Afrikaners left South Africa on 11 May 2025, seeking refugee status under Trump’s programme. They claimed to be victims of a so-called “white genocide” allegations that were later dismissed as false.

Marawa’s post was widely read as a light-hearted jab, mocking the irony that South Africans are now preparing to travel to the United States for football’s biggest event.

South Africans react to historic qualification

Online celebrations were filled with pride, humour, and joy as fans joined Marawa in celebrating the team’s success. Even Deputy Minister of Defence, General Bantu Holomisa, joined the conversation, praising the players for restoring national pride.

Here are some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@woza_diego:

“Lathi iChunu asohlupha naseUSA, bafo! 😅😅”

@0xNetV:

“Lol, brokies can't afford the plane tickets. Nation won't do a thing. 😂😂😂”



@MlulekiMvelase:

“Mbatha and Mokoena midfield is probably the best combination Bafana Bafana has had in 10 years. 🔥😭🔥 Mbule was buried, thrown to the bin he's the true definition of umuntu akalahlwa. What a gem of a player! 🔥😭”



@IgnatFootball:

“Congrats to Bafana Bafana! Our best-ever achievement in World Cup qualifiers topping a group with the Super Eagles in it. Thank you, Hugo Broos, for transforming this team and getting the best out of SA’s football quality. See you in America 2026!”



@Khulubuyise:

“We are going to fetch that 49, bra Rob! 😂😂😂😂 When we come back!”



@Lloyd_GP:

“They are about to witness the Madiba magic 2.0.”

