Benin have suffered a major setback ahead of Tuesday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo.

The Cheetahs travel to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for a high-stakes encounter with the Super Eagles, as both sides remain in contention for a spot at the global showpiece. With three crucial points on the line, the clash is expected to bring a thrilling conclusion to the qualifying campaign.

However, Benin’s preparations have been rocked by the suspension of two key players, both ruled out after receiving their second yellow cards in Friday’s match against Rwanda.

Rohr will be forced to reshuffle his defence against Nigeria after key players Yohan Roche of FC Petrolul Ploiesti and Sessi D’Almeida of Neftchi PFK were ruled out through suspension.

Reflecting on his side’s previous outing, Rohr admitted it had been a tough encounter but remained upbeat about their chances in Uyo. “It was a difficult game — Rwanda were desperate to win, and we wanted to enjoy the victory. But we still have something big to achieve in Uyo,” he told Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

The German tactician acknowledged the setback but believes qualification remains within reach. “We’ve lost two players for the Nigeria match because of yellow cards, but everything is still possible for the three teams — Bafana Bafana, Benin, and Nigeria. The decision is now in our hands, which can be a small advantage. But we’ll see — big suspense until the end.”

Source: Briefly News