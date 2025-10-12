Bafana Bafana have received a form of good news ahead of their last World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has vowed that his team will give everything when they face Benin in their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The two West African rivals will clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with both sides knowing that only a victory will keep their qualification hopes alive. Benin currently lead Group C and are just 90 minutes away from making history by booking their first-ever World Cup ticket, while Nigeria must win to stand any chance of progressing.

Chelle has issued a fiery statement that’s sure to fire up Hugo Broos and his Bafana Bafana squad, vowing to “declare war” on Benin ahead of what promises to be a heated encounter in Uyo.

Chelle admitted that his team is feeling the weight of expectation ahead of the decisive fixture, noting that the pressure has been building for months.

He explained that since March, every time his players report for national duty, they feel the immense responsibility to qualify for the World Cup. The coach emphasised that Nigeria’s stature in African football demands results and that such pressure is part of the job.

Chelle urged fans to rally behind the Super Eagles, insisting their support would help pile pressure on Benin. He stressed that the contest begins the moment the visitors arrive in Nigeria, calling for intensity, aggression, and early goals from his team.

He added that the upcoming training sessions would be crucial in finalising their game plan, but reminded everyone — from the players to officials, the NFF, and supporters — that qualification requires collective effort.

“As I told my players,” he concluded, “we go to war again.”

Source: Briefly News