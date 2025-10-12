Bafana Bafana of South Africa, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Benin Republic are also fighting for the top spot in Group C with the World Cup qualifying ticket all for grabs.

South Africa were in pole position to qualify as top of the group C but they had three points deducted from their points after fielding Teboho Mokoena despite being ineligible to play.

Bafana Bafana’s chances of qualifying became more difficult after they dropped points against their neighbors Zimbabwe on Friday, October 10, 2025.

They now need to win their last match against Rwanda and hope Nigeria defeat Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Favourites to qualify between Benin, Nigeria, SA

Nigerian football analyst, Michael Afolayan, while in a chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts of the last day showdown in Group C.

“It’s going to be a Tuesday to remember for the three countries as they all depend on each other to determine who secured the first place position,” he said.

“Like I said before I still think it’s South Africa’s ticket to lose as they stand in a good position to secure top place finish.”

