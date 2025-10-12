Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has made a strong statement regarding the state of South African football clubs.

Speaking after his side’s Carling Knockout Cup Round of 16 victory over Sekhukhune United last week, Mngqithi didn’t hold back in his assessment.

Reflecting on Arrows’ recent impressive run of form and fluid style of play, head coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised his side’s growing ability to play constructive, possession-based football — even if mistakes still creep in at times.

Mngqithi lamented the tendency of many South African clubs to shy away from building play from the back, instead relying on long balls and second-ball situations.

Mngqithi explained that many South African teams avoid possession-based football, preferring to kick the ball forward and rely on second balls and quick shots at goal. He argued that this direct style prevents teams from building the stamina and structure needed to sustain quality football when the ball stays in play for longer periods.

In contrast, Mngqithi said his side strives to play what they consider constructive football, even though they are not perfect and still make mistakes by losing possession cheaply at times. However, he noted that their strong counter-pressing, speed, and fitness allow them to recover quickly. Because they often lose the ball from vertical passes, the team usually has enough players behind the ball to win it back effectively.

Source: Briefly News