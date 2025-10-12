Terrence Mashego, currently on loan at Durban City, has opened up about the pressure that comes with playing for his parent club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The left-back joined The Citizens at the beginning of the season in search of regular game time after finding opportunities limited with the star-studded Tshwane outfit.

Mashego has quickly established himself as a key figure under Gavin Hunt, featuring in four of the five Betway Premiership matches since his arrival.

Reflecting on his parent club, the Mamelodi Sundowns loanee admitted that the level of quality within the squad makes competition for places fierce — both in training and on matchdays.

He explained that with so much depth and talent, maintaining a starting spot is no easy task, as even a minor dip in form can see a player slip down the pecking order.

Mashego explained that competing at Sundowns is incredibly tough, both in training and during matches, as every opportunity must be seized. He pointed out that the team has had several left-backs, with as many as six before his departure, meaning players must always prove themselves or risk losing their spot. He emphasized that everyone is waiting for their chance, making it difficult to secure a position.

However, he believes this competitive environment has sharpened his skills and taught him to take each training session seriously, knowing that he must always be ready to compete.

