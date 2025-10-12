Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has opened up on how his struggles last season helped shape his growth and mindset

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper is rated among the best shotstoppers in the World, and arguably the best in his position in Africa

The 33-year-old goalie mentioned some of the highs and lows he encountered in the 2024-2025 season

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Ronwen Williams has reflected on last season, admitting that the difficult moments humbled him despite the many successes he had enjoyed.

The 33-year-old had an amazing outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which earned him a nomination for the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or, despite playing his club football in Africa. He also won the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award and the CAF Club's Best Player award.

He also hailed his participation in the FIFA Club World Cup with Sundowns as one of the standout achievements of his career and a proud milestone for the club in the past season.

Williams on last season's struggles

Williams said that the past season taught him valuable lessons about balance and resilience, explaining that both success and hardship are part of a footballer's growth. He reflected that one must learn from painful moments and remain grounded even in times of triumph.

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain noted that not everyone celebrates your success, so staying humble and working hard is essential.

He recalled how the past year tested his mental strength, from attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony in France to suffering heartbreak in the Carling Knockout final.

Despite reaching the CAF Champions League final, Sundowns fell short, and just a week later, the team had to regroup and travel to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Williams said these highs and lows demanded constant mental readiness and emotional control, reminding him to stay level-headed through it all.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalie is currently fighting for another achievement in his career, as he hopes to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Hugo Broos' side put themselves in a difficult position after dropping points in their last match against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers.

They now need the Super Eagles of Nigeria to beat the Benin Republic in their last match, while they are tasked with defeating Rwanda as well.

Williams talks tough ahead of Rwanda tie

Briefly News earlier reported that Ronwen Williams has shared his thoughts ahead of Bafana Bafana's must-win fixture against Rwanda.

It is South Africa's last World Cup qualifier, and they need a win to put themselves in a good position to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

