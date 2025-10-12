Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams insists the team still firmly believes they can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africa’s hopes took a major hit on Friday after being held to a draw by Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, a result that leaves them two points behind Benin in Group C with just one match remaining in the qualifiers.

Only the group winners will secure an automatic spot at next year’s global showpiece in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Bafana Bafana will host Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, while group leaders Benin travel to face Nigeria on the same day.

Should Benin secure victory in Abuja, South Africa’s hopes of finishing top of Group C — and earning automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — will be over, regardless of their result against Rwanda.

Nigeria, however, will also be desperate for a win, as the Super Eagles could still qualify for the World Cup if South Africa fail to defeat Rwanda. Should both Nigeria and Bafana Bafana win their respective matches on Tuesday, it will be South Africa who secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After the goalless draw with the Warriors, Williams admitted that the morale was a bit down and that they had made things more difficult for themselves.

He added that while the players' effort and desire couldn't be faulted, they left it all on the field, and thanked the fans for their support.

Despite the doubts now surrounding their chances, Williams remained optimistic, stating that just a month ago everything seemed clear, and they still believe in fairytales and feel that everything is working in their favour.

Source: Briefly News