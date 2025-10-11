Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi has revealed the key factor behind his team’s resilient display that earned them a goalless draw against Bafana Bafana.

The Warriors held South Africa to a 0-0 stalemate in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday evening — a result that dented Bafana’s hopes of securing a spot at next year’s global showpiece in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Munetsi speaks on Zimbabwe's draw against Bafana

Munetsi explained that their familiarity with South African football gave them an advantage, as several Zimbabwean players have featured in the Premier Soccer League.

“Most of us have played or are still playing in South Africa, so we know how they play and how to contain them,” he said. “That helped us a lot in managing the game and keeping our structure throughout.”

Speaking in the press conference, Munetsi acknowledged that familiarity with South African players played a role in Zimbabwe’s performance. He explained that knowing the qualities of their opponents made a difference, saying that in the final minutes, when Teboho Mokoena dropped slightly deeper in midfield during a cross, they anticipated he might take a shot.

Munetsi added that playing against several South African-based players such as Washington Arubi and Divine Lunga — as well as Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, who have also featured in the PSL — gave them an advantage. He concluded that competing in front of a packed stadium was especially important and motivating for his team.

Source: Briefly News