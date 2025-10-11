Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has shared his thoughts on Mbekezeli Mbokazi's red card in South Africa'a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifying tie on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The Orlando Pirates defender got a two late yellow cards after altercation with Zimbabwe attacker Tawanda Maswanhise, who also got booked by the referee.

The match ended goalless at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the penultimate Group C qualifier, with Bafana Bafana chances of qualifying for the global football tournament now being in jeopardy, but the major talking point was Mbokazi's red card.

Broos on Mbokazi's red card

Broos praised the Mbokazi’s commitment on the field, saying the red card as a result of his competitive nature and strong desire to win.

The coach acknowledged that the youngster’s frustration was understandable given the intensity of the match and the implications of the result.

The Belgian tactician also explained that Mbokazi’s strong desire to win was evident in his performance. He said that while retaliation cannot be excused, it’s understandable when a player reacts after being challenged aggressively twice. He also pointed out that this was Mbokazi’s first red card of his career.

