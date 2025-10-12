The Amajita of South Africa have been knocked out of the under-20 FIFA World Cup in Chile despite making it to the Round of 16

The African champions stumbled to a defeat against a South American side in the second round of the competition

A former Ajax Cape Town forward has explained why Amajita struggled at the World stage despite winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Amajita started the competition poorly after stumbling to a 2-1 defeat against France in their opening game, but gave themselves hope of qualifying for the next round after thumping New Caledonia 5-0 in their second group game.

Raymond Mdaka's side sealed a place in the next round after beating tournament favourites, the United States of America, 2-1 in the last group game.

South Africa was drawn against Colombia in the Round of 16, and they couldn't go past the South American side as they fell to a 3-1 defeat, which knocked them out of the competition.

There were high hopes for Amajita going into the tournament after they won the AFCON in Egypt earlier this year, marking a high point in their preparation for the World Cup.

Why Amajita struggled in Chile

Former Ajax Cape Town striker Nathan Paulse has explained the reason behind Amajita's struggle at the World Cup in Chile.

Paulse believes South Africa’s Under-20 side made the country proud with their performances at the World Cup in Chile, but their physical shortcomings highlighted a deeper issue within the nation’s player development system.

Paulse told FARPost that the difference in physical profiles between South Africa and France was evident in their first game, noting that only three South African players—goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, centre-back Tylon Smith, and striker Siviwe Magidigidi—could match the French side physically.

Paulse believes South African football has relied too heavily on flair for too long, saying that the country places too much emphasis on the technical side of the game. He explained that while South Africans naturally possess flair from the kasi, this has led to a stubborn reluctance to adapt to the physical and tactical demands of the modern global game.

The 43-year-old was quick to praise the team’s effort, saying they performed admirably with the resources and players available. He admitted he was unsure which other players were in the selection pool, but commended coach Raymond Mdaka for how he set up the side.

He added that he would be interested to know the physical profiles of the other players Mdaka had considered and how they might have fit into the team.

Looking ahead, Paulse believes South Africa’s youth coaches should align their methods with the senior national team’s philosophy. He suggested that the style of play and player profiles chosen by Hugo Broos should serve as a model for all the country’s junior national teams.

Source: Briefly News