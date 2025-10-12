Cassius Mailula Sets Sights on Bafana Bafana Return After Completing Move to Europe
Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to join Belgian second-division club KV Kortrijk on loan.
After a meteoric rise that saw him contend for the PSL Golden Boot in his debut season and earn a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad, Mailula’s impressive performances caught the attention of Major League Soccer side Toronto FC, where he eventually made the move before securing his latest loan switch to Belgium.
Mailula expressed his delight at joining KV Kortrijk, saying he was thrilled to finally complete the move after a long wait. He described the Belgian side as the perfect environment to help him realise his European football dream and push his career to the next level.
The former Sundowns star explained that playing in Europe had always been one of his biggest ambitions and that Kortrijk presented a valuable stepping stone towards achieving that goal. He added that the club’s winning mentality and playing style also influenced his decision, as he believes it will help him regain his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.
Mailula emphasised that his main objectives are to help the club secure promotion back to the Belgian First Division while contributing goals and assists. He stressed that he didn’t move to Europe for leisure but to work hard and make his family and country proud, acknowledging how much the opportunity means to him and how many young players would dream of being in his position.
