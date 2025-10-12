Kaizer Chiefs have officially parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi after the Tunisian mentor and the club reached an agreement to terminate his contract.

The Glamour Boys wasted no time in terms of naming a replacement as they decided to go with Nabi’s assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef as their managers for the rest of the season.

The Premier Soccer League giants decision to name Nabi’s assistant coaches as his replacement came with a lot of criticism from their supporters and pundits.

Chiefs wrong to replace Nabi with his assistants

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, reflected on Kaizer Chiefs decision to appoint Nabi’s two assistants as his replacement.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs decision to go on with Nabi’s former assistant coaches until the end of the season is not a good move at all,” he said.

“I expected them to let all technical crew Nabi brought with him, and start on a clean slate

“I wanted them to start on a clean state and work on bringing in a new head coach before the season ends.”

Source: Briefly News