Kaizer Chiefs legend and former goalkeeper Joseph ‘Banks’ Setlhodi has claimed that the club’s issues run much deeper than coaching, insisting that even a top tactician like Pitso Mosimane would struggle to succeed under the current conditions.

The reigning Nedbank Cup champions recently addressed their coaching situation after the departure of head coach Nasreddine Nabi last month. The Tunisian mentor’s exit, surrounded by confusion, was confirmed on 17 September following reports that he faced possible suspension over his coaching qualifications.

At the time, Chiefs released only a brief statement noting that Nabi was “not with the team” and that the situation was being managed “internally.”

In an interview with FARPost, Kaizer Chiefs legend Joseph “Banks” Setlhodi urged supporters to stop fixating on who the next coach will be and instead focus on the players themselves.

“Before you talk about coaches, let’s talk about the players,” he said. “You can bring 20 coaches to Chiefs, even the best in the world, and the results won’t change. Chiefs lack good footballers — that’s the real problem. Coaches don’t win games; players do. The coach only directs.”

Setlhodi also took aim at the club’s leadership, questioning their ability to address long-standing issues. “If you are blind and leading a nation, that nation will fail because you see nothing,” he said. “I don’t think Kaizer Chiefs have good leaders to deal with what’s happening. Everyone can see where the problem is, but they don’t fix it. The question is, why?”

Source: Briefly News