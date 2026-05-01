The award-winning Western Cape Mobility Department has opened applications for the 2026 Student Cadet Traffic Officer Bursary Programme

Successful candidates will undergo 12 months of full-time, funded training towards a Further Education and Training Certificate in Road Traffic Law Enforcement

Participants receive a monthly stipend during their studies at the college, and the training starts in June 2026

The Gene Louw Traffic College prepares successful cadets for a demanding and rewarding career. Image: @careersportal1

Source: Twitter

An exciting opportunity for unemployed South African youth to launch a career in public safety and law enforcement was recently shared.

The programme was launched on the SETA Careers portal on 29 April 2026, outlining the requirements and application procedure for aspiring officers.

The bursary programme provides candidates with formal, structured training in road traffic law enforcement. Participants will prepare for duties including traffic control, law enforcement, and supporting crime prevention. Training will take place at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell, Cape Town, starting on 8 June 2026.

Programme overview and requirements

To qualify, candidates must be under 35 years of age, hold a Grade 12 (matric) certificate, and possess a Code B manual driver’s license. Applicants must be physically and medically fit, drug-free, and have no criminal record. They must also have no visible tattoos or body piercings, except ear piercings for females. Further, they must be able to communicate in at least two official Western Cape languages.

Rigorous selection and assessments

Shortlisted applicants will go through a strict selection process designed to test their readiness for a demanding law enforcement career. Assessments will check for both physical and psychological capabilities. The evaluation process includes physical fitness tests, a driving assessment, medical examinations and drug testing. They also conduct psychological tests and a written assessment. Where required, candidates may also undergo pregnancy testing for safety reasons before training.

The programme helps young South Africans develop the discipline and skills needed to protect their communities. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Duties and career opportunities

Successful completion of these assessments ensures that only the most dedicated and capable individuals are selected for the 12-month training period. Graduates of the programme will be equipped to perform a wide range of public safety duties. Responsibilities include enforcing traffic legislation, managing accident scenes and monitoring public transport compliance, among others. Although permanent employment is not guaranteed upon completion of the course, the training provides a strong foundation for future career opportunities in the industry.

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Source: Briefly News