Western Cape Mobility Department Opens Applications for Traffic Officer Bursary Program to SA Youth
- The award-winning Western Cape Mobility Department has opened applications for the 2026 Student Cadet Traffic Officer Bursary Programme
- Successful candidates will undergo 12 months of full-time, funded training towards a Further Education and Training Certificate in Road Traffic Law Enforcement
- Participants receive a monthly stipend during their studies at the college, and the training starts in June 2026
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An exciting opportunity for unemployed South African youth to launch a career in public safety and law enforcement was recently shared.
The programme was launched on the SETA Careers portal on 29 April 2026, outlining the requirements and application procedure for aspiring officers.
The bursary programme provides candidates with formal, structured training in road traffic law enforcement. Participants will prepare for duties including traffic control, law enforcement, and supporting crime prevention. Training will take place at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell, Cape Town, starting on 8 June 2026.
Programme overview and requirements
To qualify, candidates must be under 35 years of age, hold a Grade 12 (matric) certificate, and possess a Code B manual driver’s license. Applicants must be physically and medically fit, drug-free, and have no criminal record. They must also have no visible tattoos or body piercings, except ear piercings for females. Further, they must be able to communicate in at least two official Western Cape languages.
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Rigorous selection and assessments
Shortlisted applicants will go through a strict selection process designed to test their readiness for a demanding law enforcement career. Assessments will check for both physical and psychological capabilities. The evaluation process includes physical fitness tests, a driving assessment, medical examinations and drug testing. They also conduct psychological tests and a written assessment. Where required, candidates may also undergo pregnancy testing for safety reasons before training.
Duties and career opportunities
Successful completion of these assessments ensures that only the most dedicated and capable individuals are selected for the 12-month training period. Graduates of the programme will be equipped to perform a wide range of public safety duties. Responsibilities include enforcing traffic legislation, managing accident scenes and monitoring public transport compliance, among others. Although permanent employment is not guaranteed upon completion of the course, the training provides a strong foundation for future career opportunities in the industry.
3 Briefly News law enforcement-related articles
- A local traffic officer was filmed counting money in thousands during a work operation, while a handcuffed man who allegedly tried to bribe him with R10K stood next to him.
- An old video of Lt General Mkhwanazi declaring that a ban on alcohol would solve the crime issue in townships sparked division in Mzansi.
- A proud law enforcement officer showed up at her UNISA graduation dressed in a full SAPS uniform, a skirt, heels, and even a blazer, giving many in her field ideas for theirs.
- A woman shared a video of herself and three women celebrating joining the law enforcement department as Metro police officers, and Mzansi congratulated her.
- A traffic officer pulled over a motorist driving a Chinese car model, not for a violation, but to take a closer look at the car in admiration.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za