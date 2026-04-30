A Johannesburg mother received a water bill nearing R3 million, placing her at risk of bankruptcy

Experts disputed the readings, saying the recorded water usage was nearly impossible for a residential property

Despite evidence, the City insisted on partial payment before resolving the dispute, prolonging her financial distress

A routine utility bill turned into a life-altering crisis that refused to be resolved. What should have been a manageable monthly expense quickly spiralled into an overwhelming financial burden. Despite repeated attempts to fix the issue, the situation only grew more frustrating. The case has since raised serious concerns about billing systems and accountability.

The picture showed Jenny-Lee Bot sitting in her living room. Image : Seth Thorne

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg mother faced possible bankruptcy after receiving a water bill totalling nearly R2.9 million. Jenny-Lee Bot, who owns a rental property in Dainfern, first noticed unusual charges in 2023 when her bill jumped from just over R1,300 to more than R454,000 within a month.

According to GroundUp, The charges were based on extremely high water usage readings, with consumption figures reaching thousands of kilolitres. Experts consulted on the matter stated that such levels of usage would be nearly impossible for a residential property and would likely result in visible flooding or structural damage, none of which were found.

Massive billing error left family desperate

Despite independent assessments suggesting a faulty meter or billing error, the City of Johannesburg maintained that the high readings were due to an internal leak on the property. Johannesburg Water also insisted on a 50% payment before formally engaging in dispute resolution, placing further strain on the homeowner.

The prolonged dispute has had severe financial consequences. Bot reportedly lost rental income after tenants vacated due to service disruptions, and she now faces the risk of liquidation. The case has highlighted ongoing concerns around municipal billing systems and the challenges residents face when trying to correct errors.

Why does Johannesburg struggle with water?

According to Wits, since 2023, many parts of Johannesburg, have experienced frequent water shortages. Residents across the city, from informal settlements to wealthier suburbs, have faced both scheduled shutdowns and sudden, unplanned interruptions. Notices of water cuts have become a routine part of daily life. The challenge is that demand in Gauteng is extremely high.

Water supply in Gauteng is tightly linked to dam levels, especially the Vaal Dam, which currently sits at around 70% capacity. The Department of Water and Sanitation allocates a fixed amount of water based on what is available in storage and the projected needs of the population. That water is then sold in bulk to Rand Water, the regional supplier, which treats and distributes it to cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The visual showed over R2.9-million due end of April. Image: Seth Thorne

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News