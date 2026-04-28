A content creator shared a skit showing confusion between asking for R100 vs R400 petrol, sparking laughs and debate online

The video resonated with many South Africans who related to fuel price stress and everyday petrol station misunderstandings

The moment comes amid shifting global oil prices, which could bring some relief to fuel costs in the coming months

Sometimes the smallest misunderstandings turn into the biggest conversations. What starts off as a simple, everyday interaction can quickly reflect something much deeper, especially when it touches on issues people are already feeling in their pockets. In a country where fuel prices constantly shift, even a lighthearted moment can strike a nerve and get people talking.

The picture on the left showed the driver asking the attendant about the confusion. Image: sawyer.kenton

Source: TikTok

A humorous skit about a petrol station misunderstanding has gone viral, highlighting just how sensitive fuel prices have become for many South Africans. Posted on 27 April 2026 by @sawyer.kenton, the video shows a man asking a petrol attendant to fill petrol for R100, only for the attendant to hear R400 instead. What follows is a playful back-and-forth about who should be responsible for covering the extra R300, turning a simple mistake into a relatable and entertaining moment.

While the clip was clearly meant to be humorous, it struck a chord with viewers who are feeling the pressure of rising fuel costs. Many commented that even small misunderstandings like this can become stressful when every rand counts, especially at the pumps.

Fuel price frustrations spark relatable moment

The timing of Sawyer Kenton's video is particularly relevant. According to recent market developments, global oil prices have seen a notable drop following a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The shift reduced oil prices by around $17 per barrel, which could translate into a decrease of approximately R2.70 per litre for South African motorists.

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Economists say this drop offers some relief after weeks of uncertainty driven by rising energy costs and currency fluctuations. The easing of tensions helped remove what is known as the war premium on oil, a factor that had been pushing prices higher.

For everyday consumers, however, the impact of fuel prices is still being felt in real time. From transport costs to groceries, petrol prices influence almost every aspect of daily life. That’s why even a lighthearted skit about a petrol mix-up can quickly become more than just a joke; it becomes a reflection of the financial pressures many are navigating.

The visual on the left captured the moment the two discovered there was a confusion. Image: sawyer.kenton

Source: Instagram

Check out the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi laughed at the petrol price misunderstanding

Romeo Wharfs said:

“Bro is trying by all means to save his salary. 😂”

Heezyhii said:

“This almost happened to me… I ended up saying ‘95 ya clipa’. 😂😂”

Shadowtrdr04 said:

“I was a petrol attendant, they do this to trick the guys.”

Mauricesekale said:

“Why is he saying ‘for hundred’? Why didn’t he say ‘for one hundred’?”

King_steph.7 said:

“This guy took this joke from a regular at Shell garage, Marlboro westbound, and now he’s using it at Caltex. 😂😂”

This.is_tk said:

“That missing 300 better appear quickly, otherwise you’re leaving with some of your possessions.”

boeta_man said:

“You don’t say ‘for hundred’, you say ‘one hundred’. I’m an attendant, and someone tried that with me. I made him pay or call the police; he paid R400.”

Aka_jasonbruh said:

“Method unpatched but under investigation. 🤣”

Amienebrahim_wp said:

“They’re going to deduct it from his pay. 😂”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to petrol prices

The National Taxi Alliance warned commuters to expect taxi fares to increase drastically by over R5, while diesel is also expected to increase due to the conflict in the Middle East.

MC and comedian Themba Robin shared a spoof advert for a fake e-hailing service, joking about the petrol price increase.

The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has officially announced the fuel price increase for South Africa, effective from 1 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News