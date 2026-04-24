A man and a woman documented their nerve-wracking experience crossing a very narrow bridge in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, highlighting just how challenging and intimidating it can be

The structure appeared too tight for comfortable passing, forcing her to remove her shoes and carefully balance while navigating the crossing due to her fear of heights

Social media users reacted with shock and anxiety, with many saying they would avoid the bridge entirely and would rather pay for transport to get to the other side

Some routes aren’t just about getting from point A to point B; they’re about courage. The kind of paths people use daily without thinking twice can look completely different to someone seeing them for the first time. Add a fear of heights into the mix, and what seems routine suddenly becomes overwhelming. It’s in these moments that you realise how different people’s realities can be.

The picture on the left showed a woman crossing the bridge, looking scared. Image: @thatohatsi268

Source: TikTok

A woman, @thatohatsi268, shared a video on 25 February 2026 showing her attempting to cross a narrow bridge in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The bridge, a slim concrete structure suspended over a deep valley, appeared extremely narrow, so much so that crossing it required careful balance and focus. In the video, the woman removed her shoes before attempting the walk, clearly shaken by the height and the risk involved.

She moved slowly across, visibly distressed, as the drop below made the situation even more intimidating. According to reactions online, the bridge is so tight that carrying groceries while crossing can be nearly impossible, and two people walking in opposite directions struggle to pass each other.

Fear of heights meets risky daily crossing

Viewers also pointed out that those who are too afraid to cross often have to rely on taxis to get to the other side, adding an extra cost to what is otherwise a basic daily necessity.

The video by user @thatohatsi268 struck a nerve with many South Africans, with some saying they wouldn’t attempt it at all, while others acknowledged that for many communities, this is just part of everyday life. Beyond the fear factor, the clip highlighted the realities of infrastructure challenges in certain areas, where residents navigate difficult and sometimes dangerous routes simply to get around.

The screenshot on the left showed how high the bridge is. Image: @thatohatsi268

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Logic said:

“I have sinned too much; God will make an example of me.”

Kutlwano Mokanjo asked:

“How would on earth someone build this unsafe bridge like this?”

Funi said:

“People cross here every day, it’s a normal thing.”

Wewe said:

“The minute he turned the camera, no ways. 😭😭😭 I would have turned back.”

Richie Orphan Comics said:

“I want to run there.”

Madam mash said:

“I used to pass through this going to school but now I can’t.”

Snack said:

“I got dizzy just seeing this video, how much more if I was there. 😭😭”

Aupa asked:

“Is this long bridge real or AI?”

THENJIWE OCTOBER asked:

“Like, is there no other option?”

LillianChinwa said:

“Imagine being chased at night by people on this bridge. 😳😳”

Baddest said:

“I felt her anxiety through the screen.”

Chandipa said:

“I can use this road if it’s the only way to heaven, otherwise no!”

LeratoNkgapele12 said:

“I’m even feeling dizzy just watching this video.”

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A Limpopo ambulance team gave an emotional farewell to their colleague, Mahosi Phathutshedzo, leaving Mzansi smiling.

Source: Briefly News