A man from Hamakuya Niani in Limpopo went viral after completing the RocoMamas hot wings challenge with almost no visible reaction, despite its extreme spice level

Unlike most participants who struggle with sweating, coughing, or overwhelming heat, he remained calm throughout, even chewing bones and licking the plate clean

The video impressed social media users, with many praising his tolerance and joking that people from his area don’t play with food

A Venda man has left social media users both impressed and confused after taking on one of South Africa’s spiciest food challenges, and making it look effortless.

The picture on the left showed the man and his friend eating wings at RocoMamas. Image: @ghetto.yutee

Source: TikTok

A man from Hamakuya Niani in Limpopo has gone viral after completing the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge with a level of calm that stunned many. The video posted on 22 April 2026 shows the man can be seen eating through the notoriously spicy wings without showing the usual signs of distress.

While many participants are known to struggle through the challenge, he appeared completely unfazed, casually eating, chewing through some of the bones, and even licking the plate clean. The caption by user @ghetto.yutee reads:

“This is a boy from Hamakuya Niani, the same place I come from. 😂🔥🌶 Just know that we don't play with food.”

Unbothered eater stuns with spicy tolerance

The Fire Wings Challenge is widely known for pushing participants to their limits. It requires people to eat 10 extremely spicy wings, along with fries and a drink, within 10 minutes. Most who attempt it end up sweating, coughing, or needing milk to cope with the heat. That’s what made this moment stand out.

The man’s relaxed approach and lack of visible reaction quickly caught attention, with many users saying they had never seen anyone handle the challenge so effortlessly. Some viewers joked that his tolerance must come from growing up eating spicy food, while others said they wouldn’t even attempt the challenge after seeing how others usually react.

The screenshot on the left showed the Venda man chewing bones. Image: @ghetto.yutee

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Nozipho Zeey Mtfombeni joked:

“Imagine what he could do to your heart. ❤️”

Doc said:

“Licking the plate is just a statement that he’s the boss.”

Luciano De Wee wrote:

“Cooling system works 100%, no gasket issue, no water in the antifreeze tank. Car gets serviced on time.”

k$$$$l wrote:

“He’s clever because he didn’t drink the Sprite. Research shows that eating hot things with sugary drinks can make the hotness worse.”

Bruce Neo asked:

“Was it really necessary to lick the plate, brother?”

Musa_smangaliso said:

“He didn’t even touch the water 🤣🤣😭.”

Mankru joked:

“Cap is still on, I need the coolant this guy uses. 😂😂”

Keitumetse Cezil said:

“The drink is still full. 😂”

Keah joked:

“So that drink is the one that’s ‘spicy’…Oh okay.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about RocoMamas

A viral video showed a man attempting the RocoMamas hot wings challenge, but things quickly took a turn as he struggled to handle the extreme spice level.

Content creator BW Bobo attempted the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge, showcasing a comical struggle on TikTok, sparking reactions.

A woman’s reaction after attempting a spicy food challenge left viewers shocked and sparked conversations about health risks.

Source: Briefly News