A woman’s reaction after attempting a spicy food challenge left viewers shocked and sparked conversations about health risks

The viral TikTok clip highlighted just how intense the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge can be for participants

While many enjoy food challenges for fun, the incident raised awareness about physical limits and potential side effects

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Food challenges are meant to be fun, but sometimes they push people further than expected, and the results can be hard to watch.

The picture on the left showed Uzi at RoccoMamas right after the challenge. Image: @u_zziii

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @u_zziii on 15 April 2026 showed a woman visibly struggling after attempting the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge. She appeared shaky and overwhelmed, like someone having a panic or physical distress response. She first posted a video of herself clearing the plate, and another update after winning the challenge.

The challenge itself is known for its intensity. Participants are required to finish 10 extremely spicy wings, loaded fries, and a 500ml drink within 10 minutes, without assistance. If successful, the meal is free; if not, they pay the full price. A signed consent form is usually required due to the heat level. If completed within the timeframe, you gain bragging rights/sometimes a limited edition Fire Wings Cap.

Extreme food challenge sparks health concerns

Viewers reacted with a mix of concern and disbelief. Some admitted they had underestimated how extreme the challenge could be, while others warned against participating without understanding the potential effects of consuming such high levels of spice. Some even offered some remedies like drinking milk or yoghurt to help with the spice level.

The moment sparked a broader conversation about the risks tied to viral food trends. While many still see them as entertaining, others argued that challenges like these should come with clearer awareness about their impact on the body. Some netizens even argued that user @u_zziii should go to the hospital for a check-out because her reaction is not normal.

The screenshot on the left showed her at home, having side effects from the chillies. Image: @u_zziii

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Tshego commented:

“I wanted to try it, but I’ve changed my mind. 🥹”

Thabile Thina commented:

“Don’t do it again. 😭😂”

Makhumalo00_ commented:

“Are you feeling better today? 🥹”

Onkgopotse commented:

“On second thought, I’m good”

Nadine Chido commented:

“You went again? 😭😂”

Caiphus B Mangwane commented:

“You’ll melt the toilet seat. 😭”

Ms Veronnica commented:

“You are shaking my sister. 😂”

Claudia Sebola commented:

“All for a branded cap. 😭”

X commented:

“How many hours were you in the toilet? 😭😂”

Sweety_Ntshangase commented:

“Did they give you frozen toilet paper? 😂”

boor commented:

“I’m also dying, never again.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about spicy food

A South African woman trying street food in Bangkok got the fright of her life when the chicken she bought from a food stall turned out to be something else.

A South African couple living in the US admitted that American diner food was not what they imagined after years of watching glossy TV shows.

A young American TikTok user shared his first experience at RocoMamas and gave his thoughts on the food, sparking reactions online from South Africans.

Source: Briefly News