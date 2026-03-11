A South African woman trying street food in Bangkok got the fright of her life when the "chicken" she bought from a food stall turned out to be something else

She had already enjoyed the fried rice before turning her attention to the meat, which had her recoiling and falling back in her chair

South Africans and other travellers in the comments could not stop laughing, with many sharing their own suspicious street food encounters from trips abroad

South African content creator @shayquante shared a two-part video of a Bangkok street food experience that did not quite go as planned. In the first clip, she was in good spirits. She showed off a plate of fried rice she had ordered with no meat, describing it as fresh and well-made. She also had what she was told was a chicken piece on a stick, roasted over a fire with some red sauce. It was clear from the get-go that she was clearly trying to talk herself into being brave enough to taste it.

She managed the fried rice without any issues. It was the meat that caused the problem. When she finally opened up the meat to inspect it more closely, something did not add up. The shape, the size and the way it looked on the stick did not match any chicken wing or drumstick she had ever seen. She recoiled, let out a yelp and fell back in her chair. She ended up laughing and saying it looked far more like a frog than any chicken she recognised.

She was not entirely wrong to be suspicious. Street food in Bangkok is known for being adventurous, and frog is actually quite common in Thailand. During the rainy season, Thai households can eat up to 2 kgs of frog meat a week. It is prepared in many ways. Frogs are raised in large cement pools, deep-fried and served with chilli or sweet and sour sauce. For locals, it is completely normal. For a South African tourist expecting a chicken wing, it is a whole different story.

Whether it was actually a frog or just an unusually shaped piece of chicken remains a mystery, and she wisely decided not to find out.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People relate to the SA woman's funny food experience

Netizens shared their fears about the piece of meat TikToker @shayquante was trying to eat:

@🦶_Tsek💥 said:

"Frog or bird, but definitely not chicken 😩"

@missbosslady_1989 admitted:

"I struggled with the texture of meat in Bangkok and Phuket. Now I'm thinking maybe… 😭"

@qasim_official declared:

"Nah, that's a frog."

@Dean joked:

"I would die on the spot 😁"

@Tiya🌸 laughed:

"Girl, the number of times your gut was telling you until you realised! 😭🤣🤣"

@mc_ctrl joked:

"Food so local the ingredients hopped onto the stove to cook from the street 😂😂😂"

@Nikki.Tamecka said:

"It's the way you had a feeling from the beginning 😂 Your intuition was screaming at you."

@Ria advised:

"Only do the seafood. You know it comes from the sea, and it's delicious."

