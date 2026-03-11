The African National Congress (ANC) has commented on Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs Bernice Swarts' recent donation

Swarts donated 10,000 loaves of bread to underprivileged communities in Gauteng's informal settlements at the beginning of March, sparking outrage from the public

The ANC's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, shared the party's stance on Swarts' actions, which it did not condone or approve

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

The ANC slammed Bernice Swarts for her bread stunt. Images: Per-Anders Petterson/ AFP via Getty Images and @TebogoTheScribe/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG— The African National Congress (ANC) is not happy with Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Bernice Swarts' recent donation of 10,000 loaves of bread to Gauteng informal settlements.

The ANC released a statement on its @MYANC X account on 11 March 2026. The party's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, said that Swarts' donation was not an ANC campaign and was not authorised by any of the structures in the party. She added that the ANC distanced itself from Swarts' actions.

Bhengu also said that the party reprimanded Swarts, who became a deputy minister after the ANC lost its majority in 2024, and other members of the party who were involved in her donation. She added that her donation created the false impression that the activity formed part of an official ANC programme or campaign. Swarts has since deleted the posts on social media.

"Members are reminded that acts of charity or community assistance must never be conducted using the ANC name, colours or branding, nor should they be presented as organisational programmes when they are private initiatives," she said.

Read the full statement on X here:

Briefly News has reached out to Tiger Brands for comment. The article will be updated once the comment becomes available.

A look at Swarts' bread donation

Swarts earned the ire of the public after a video of members of the party distributing loaves of bread. In one video, one of the ANC members was seen addressing members of the community. The ANC member informed the community that it was thanks to Swarts that each family would receive one loaf of bread. Swarts said that her donation was meant to address food security in poor communities.

Bernice Swarts has since deleted her bread-giving posts. Image: @BerniceSwarts1

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to the ANC's statement

Netizens roasted the ANC in the comment section.

Siya_Dlamini asked:

"How can you distance yourself from yourself?"

Dk was unmoved.

"Comrades have run out of ideas for campaigning and resort to giving food parcels."

Elsie_Thakhani laughed.

"You guys have been kissing our grandparents for votes. This is nothing."

LluTladi observed:

"Some of us thought that the use of food parcels is in your founding manifesto."

SouthA said:

"You will continue not to have order in your organisation."

Fikile Mbalula affirms ANC support for Iran

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, affirmed that the party stood with Iran. He spoke after the United States and Israel launched military attacks against the Middle East nation.

Mbalula commented that Iran cut ties with the apartheid regime in 1979. He added that the ANC must not forget its friends.

Source: Briefly News