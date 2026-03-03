Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the recent joint military operation against Iran by the United States of America and Israel

The Secretary General of the African National Congress shared a video of Nelson Mandela meeting with the Iranian regime

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Mbalula's post and his support for Iran

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Fikile Mbalula has again reaffirmed the African National Congress's (ANC) support for the Iranian regime amidst the recent attacks by the United States of America and Israel.

On 28 February 2026, the US and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. The US called it Operation Epic Fury, while Israel referred to it as Operation Roaring Lion.

In retaliation, Iran launched drones and missiles at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf. The conflict in the Middle East has sparked division in South Africa, with some praising and others criticising the operation which resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mbalula shares video highlighting friendship with Iran

The ANC Secretary General took to social media to reaffirm the party’s friendship with the Iranian regime, highlighting the relationship between the two countries.

Mbalula posted a video of Nelson Mandela meeting with the Iranian leader. He also noted that the Iranian regime cut ties with the South African government in 1979 over Apartheid.

“Their stance was clear – Iran cannot have relations with a racist, oppressive regime,” Mbalula said.

The ANC SG ended his post by saying that the ANC must not forget its friends.

The ANC previously condemned the attack, saying that the only way to lasting peace was through negotiations and resolutions.

Democratic Alliance criticises the ANC’s stance

Ryan Smith, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) spokesperson on International Relations and Cooperation, stated that the ANC’s stance of supporting Iran was a betrayal of the country’s constitutional values.

He also added that the ANC’s hypocrisy on international relations was on full display.

“South Africa’s silence on Iran is not just an indictment on our country, but on the ANC leadership that has traded ethics and morality for political power,” Smith said.

South Africans react to Mbalula’s post

Social media users weighed in on Mbalula’s post, and while some agreed with him, others were not impressed with what the SG said.

@dramadelinquent asked:

“You are defending a human rights abuser - aren't you embarrassed?”

@BuyNoEvil questioned:

“After General Rudzani Maphwanya, SANDF Chief, came back from Iran speaking about ‘brotherhood’ and shared struggles (with our troops understaffed, planes grounded and kit missing), when exactly is the SANDF joining Iran’s war? Or was that military solidarity purely poetic?”

@Lastking_Dk stated:

“Iran progressed post 1994 while you and your comrades built generational wealth at the expense of black South Africans.”

@russ421 noted:

“This is an ill-advised post, comrade leader.”

@Tolstoys11 stated:

“We must never forget those who stood with us in our time of need.”

@SkhumbuzoSkosa6 noted:

“But you always say you're non-aligned.”

@Daniel7YinYang said:

“And now you bring in Mandela. Shame on your opportunistic, manipulative tactics.”

@BSephelle stated:

“We will never forget, even though the ANC government doesn't take our national security seriously.”

South Africa calls for dialogue after US and Israeli strikes

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called for urgent dialogue and maximum restraint amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The South African president stressed that anticipatory self-defence was not permitted under the United Nations Charter and urged all parties to comply with international law.

Ramaphosa said that sustainable peace could only be achieved through inclusive negotiations and intensified mediation efforts, not military confrontation.

