President Cyril Ramaphosa recounted his May 2025 meeting with United States of America President Donald Trump at the White House

The meeting between the two presidents focused on Trump's repeated claims that there was white genocide in South Africa

The South African president also touched on the US President's views not only on South Africa but on Africa as a whole

Cyril Ramaphosa discussed his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in May 2025. Image: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his May 2025 visit to the White House as a ‘spectacle’ and an ‘ambush’.

The South African president made the comments during an exclusive interview, in which he discussed the infamous meeting with Donald Trump. Ramaphosa and a delegation from South Africa met with Trump and his administration at the White House in what was supposed to be a meeting to discuss the white genocide allegations.

The United States president alleged that white Afrikaners were being persecuted in the country, saying that they were being murdered and their farms taken away. Trump made the initial claim in February 2025 and has maintained that terrible things are happening in South Africa till today (6 March 2026).

Ramaphosa opens up on White House meeting

During the interview with the New York Times, Ramaphosa described how the meeting soon turned into an ambush, especially when Trump handed him newspaper clippings, some of which were unrelated to South Africa. The US President also dimmed the lights and played clips to support his claim,

“I just thought that he is so uninformed, truly uninformed,” Ramaphosa said about the meeting.

“I realised that he is looking at South Africa through a completely sort of, foggy lens, without realising the real, real harm that apartheid did. In my view, he was just dismissive,” the South African president added.

Donald Trump presented newspaper clippings, which he claimed supported his white genocide allegations. Image: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa says Trump is bereft of reality about South Africa

The South African president also touched on Trump’s views not only on South Africa but on Africa as a whole. Ramaphosa noted that Trump’s visa restrictions and bans unfairly targeted African nations, saying it was driven by a ‘racist demeanour’.

He also confirmed that the South African government would continue efforts to improve the relationship with the Trump administration, despite the continued claims.

“I think he’s just bereft of any reality about what South Africa is all about and what it stands for. We are rather amazed at the attention he gives to us. We are a small country, and we are no threat to the United States,” the president said.

