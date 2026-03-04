President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the South Africans who have been stuck in the Middle East

Military conflict in the region exploded after the USA and Israel attacked Iran, which hit back with attacks across the area

South Africans in the comment section shared mixed feelings, as some were impressed with Ramaphosa and others called him a liar

Cyril Ramaphosa promised to bring South Africans stuck in the Middle East home. Image: Rodger Bosch / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the government is working on bringing the citizens stranded in the Middle East back to the country. The Gulf region turned into a centre of conflict after the US government and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February 2026.

The Presidency posted a video of Ramaphosa speaking on 4 March about the citizens trapped in the Middle East. South Africans have previously spoken out and pleaded with the government to assist them in returning from the region, which is gripped in escalating conflict. Ramaphosa said that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) is working hard to identify the number of South Africans in the Middle East who require help. He added that the government will make an effort to return those who are struggling to return to South Africa from the Middle East.

“This will obviously require the periods when the airspaces will be opened for safe travel. We will be making all efforts to get South Africans who are stranded back home,” he said.

DIRCO is waiting for a window of opportunity to rescue South African citizens. Image: Florian Wiegand/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa willing to mediate

Ramaphosa also offered to play a contributing role in mediation in the Middle Eastern conflict, if asked. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Ramaphosa reiterated his calls for a ceasefire and dialogue, which he said is the best way of ending the conflict and the war. He added that he wanted the war to end immediately.

South Africans berate the President

Netizens did not pass up the opportunity to criticise Ramaphosa. Others praised him and the government’s efforts.

Recon1 said:

“You have millions of South Africans at home under siege, and you can’t do anything about that. Excuse us if you don’t exactly spark any hope.”

Mpumi added:

“Your government doesn’t care. How can your people be in a war-torn region and no means have been tried to locate and assist them? A non-functional app isn’t the way to do it.”

Hope for Future slammed him.

“When other countries called them back home, you kept quiet, and we kept on asking about your loud silence.”

Sir Sakuma was displeased.

“Your lies are suffocating.”

Some supported Ramaphosa

Nyambose said:

“First time speaking something that makes sense.”

McGregor defended him.

“At least he’s trying to do something other than being quiet while our South Africans are in the middle of a war between other countries.”

Soccer Time said:

“That’s one department I trust in our government.”

