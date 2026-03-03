A foreign national visiting South Africa posted a video of a public toilet that left him completely speechless and had the internet talking for days

A man visiting South Africa from the Democratic Republic of the Congo could not hide his shock after stepping into a public toilet in Johannesburg.

What he found inside stopped him in his tracks and had him talking to his phone camera like he had just discovered gold.

The man, known on TikTok as General Glamour under the handle @generalglamour, was in Johannesburg on 27 February 2026. He walked into a public restroom and filmed what he saw. The facility was spotless. So clean, he said, he could eat his food in there.

General Glamour had clearly been here before, or at least spoken about South Africa before. This is because his first words were a direct address to those who doubted him. He wanted the world to see what he was talking about with their own eyes.

'People think I'm mad'

General Glamour had a point to prove. Back home, he said, people did not believe him when he spoke about this country. Now he had the footage to back it up. He walked through the facility slowly, pointing the camera at everything. He showed the floors, the stalls, the walls.

Public sanitation across Africa remains a serious challenge. The United Nations has flagged that billions of people worldwide still lack access to safe toilet facilities. South Africa itself has been battling this issue for decades. Rural areas and townships face some of the hardest conditions. Pit latrines and broken infrastructure have been part of the country’s ongoing sanitation story.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@The real Xoli commented:

“The things that we take for granted are a privilege to others.”

@Thatot wrote:

“Even toilets get compliments?😲😲 What is going on in Nigeria?”

@Zamamiya said:

“Guys, we really don't appreciate our country enough.😭”

@refilwerelo commented:

“What’s happening in other African countries?🤔 First time seeing a person happy to be in a public toilet.”

@madagos said:

“Yoh! We will never eat in a toilet, period. How bad are Nigerian toilets?😂”

An American woman sparked a massive online debate after admitting she was unaware of the variety of skin tones found across Africa.

