An 18-month-old boy plunged 33 metres from a 10th-floor window in St. Petersburg while his parents were visiting neighbours inside the same building

The two nurses positioned themselves directly below the open window and stretched out a coat between them before the child fell

Doctors confirmed the toddler had no serious injuries after the fall, a detail that left medical professionals and eyewitnesses completely stunned

A split second stood between a Russian toddler and certain death after an 18-month-old boy plunged 33 metres from a 10th-floor window of a tower block in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Screenshots of the clip showing the toddler fall from the building. Images: @thesun

Source: TikTok

The incident took place on 27 February 2026. Two nurses who happened to be standing outside noticed the child teetering on the ledge of the window. They did something most people could never imagine, as they stretched out a coat and caught him.

The boy’s parents were reportedly visiting neighbours inside the same building when the incident unfolded. His 18-year-old brother was home at the time but was in another room, playing video games. He was totally unaware of what was happening. The child had managed to open the window on his own and leaned out before losing his footing.

“Should we catch him?”

According to a report by Turkey’s digital news portals, En.Haberler.com, nurse Anna Kambasova described the moment she and her colleague made the call that saved the child’s life. She had been standing below the window as the toddler opened and closed it repeatedly. When another woman approached and asked whether they should try to catch him, Kambasova went for it.

The two women positioned themselves directly beneath the window, pulled open a coat between them, and braced for the impact of the child. The toddler landed in the coat. He was rushed to the hospital immediately after. Doctors found no serious injuries.

Social media reacts to the heroics

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from social media users who had questions for the child's parents.

@GOLDIE🪶🇲🇽🔻 commented:

“Where was the father?”

@Arnold~👑 asked:

“Is the child alive now?”

@Katie ✝️🩷 wrote:

“God is good. He put the right people there to save that baby. 🥺❤️”

@JESUS LIVES said:

“Thank God that baby survived. Those people who caught him are heroes.🥰🙏”

@Idk highlighted:

“Many babies have died from falling off tall things, and there wasn’t someone to catch them falling.😬”

A view of an apartment building in the residential complex Shuvalovsky in St Petersberg, Russia. Images: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

