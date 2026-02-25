Eleven South African men who were lured to Russia under false pretences returned to the country on 25 February 2026

Thulani Mahlangu, spokesperson for the men's families, told Newzroom Afrika that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla received money for their services

South African took to social media to discuss Mahlangu's claims and debate the situation and what should happen next

11 of the South African men who were fighting in Russia have returned home. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL – Eleven men who were fighting on the frontlines of the Russian-Ukraine war have returned to South Africa.

The men, who are mainly from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), were lured to Russia under the pretence that they would be trained to be bodyguards for the uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The men were instead thrust into the war, prompting questions back in South Africa about how they were recruited. Thulani Mahlangu, spokesperson for the men’s families, has laid the blame squarely at the feet of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

What did Mahlangu say?

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika after the 11 men arrived at the King Shaka International Airport on 25 February 2026, Mahlangu said that the Wagner Group allegedly paid Zuma-Sambudla R14 million for the men's services.

The Wagner Group (PMC Wagner) is a Russian state-funded paramilitary organisation founded in 2014. It acts as a de facto unit of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

He further explained that the men were promised R25,000 per month, but despite the promises, no payments were made to the men or their families. Mahlangu then added that the Wagner Group refused to release the men back to South Africa until the money had been repaid for them.

How many men have returned?

As of 25 February 2026, 15 of the 17 South African men returned home. At first, four of the men returned, and 11 arrived back home on 25 February 2026. Two of the men remain in Russia, where one remains in hospital, and will return home at a later date.

As soon as the last batch returned home, including one in a wheelchair, they were escorted by police to a holding area. Investigations into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of the men are still ongoing.

Five people have since been arrested on a charge related to the alleged recruitment of men for the Russian military, while Zuma-Sambudla has since resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) over the allegations that she was involved.

Dudzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a Member of Parliament after the allegations that she was involved in the recruitment of men to fight in Russia. Image: Rajest Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Mahlangu’s claims

Social media users weighed in on the return of the men and Mahlangu’s claim that the Wagner Group paid for the men’s services.

@AfricaisBlack said:

“This isn’t politics, it’s a brokerage firm for mercenaries where the leadership gets the commission, and the poor get the front lines.”

@kellzmtshumeni exclaimed:

“Duduzile is cooked. Not recovering from this one.”

@TheThanos_War stated:

“R14 million for useless people who are not even soldiers…lies.”

@VoiceofReashon said:

“She must be arrested. Finish.”

@NkanyiG claimed about Newzroom Afrika:

“No matter how much your news outlet tries to pull Zuma down, they fail. Keep Zuma in the news. You remind people who to vote for come next elections.”

@AbetterSAforall aske:

“Common SARS, surely you guys can check out Duduzile’s bank account for this alleged payment? Or are you guys scared of those taxpayers from Nkandla?”

Ronald Lamola accuses Jacob Zuma of trafficking

Briefly News reported that Ronald Lamola discussed the challenges the government faced in repatriating the South Africans stuck in Ukraine.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation spoke after four of the 19 men who were lured to fight for Russia.

He also caused an uproar in Parliament when he accused Jacob Zuma of being responsible for the alleged trafficking of the men.

