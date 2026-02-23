A group of South Africans claimed they were deceived into fighting for Russia in Ukraine under false pretences

The men reported receiving only a week of training before being sent into active combat, facing severe consequences

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is linked to the recruitment allegations, with financial exchanges during negotiations

A group of South Africans stated that they were lured to Russia under false pretences and forced to fight in Ukraine. They alleged they faced racist abuse and minimal training before being sent to the front lines.

Trained for only a week before deployment

Four men returned home this weekend. They said they were trained for only a week and then deployed into active combat. They claimed they were stripped of their identities. One reportedly lost a leg. Jabulani Khumalo, the expelled founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), was at the airport to receive them. He said the group intended to speak to the men in detail about their experiences.

Khumalo alleged that individuals linked to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, recruited the men while campaigning for the MK Party. He said they had been promised bodyguard training for senior party members, but were instead sent to a war zone. He further alleged that money changed hands, citing figures of R14 million and R34 million during recruitment negotiations. Five people have been charged in connection with the alleged recruitment. Khumalo said Zuma-Sambudla's resignation from Parliament was linked to the controversy. It remains unclear how many South Africans are still in the conflict zone or whether all are alive.

