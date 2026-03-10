Julius Malema has criticised the United States of America Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III for comments he made about South Africa

Julius Malema slammed US Ambassador Leo Bozell III, saying he should go to hell. Image: @Cde_MM_Mandela (X)/ Per-Anders Pettersson

WESTERN CAPE – Julius Malema has slammed Leo Brent Bozell III over his recent comments about South Africa.

Bozell, the United States Ambassador to South Africa, was discussing how Washington was running out of patience with the country over some of its recent decisions.

The US Ambassador made the admission while speaking at the 2026 BizNews Conference in Hermanus, but it did not sit well with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.

What did Malema say?

Reacting to an article about Bozell’s comment, the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets didn’t mince his words. Malema simply suggested that the US Ambassador could go to hell.

The EFF leader has not been hesitant in the past to express his unhappiness with the US and Donald Trump’s views on America.

What did Bozell say about South Africa?

During his speech at the event, the US Ambassador stated that billions of rands in American tech were invested in South Africa. He added that South Africa remained the largest US trade and investment partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 500 American companies operating in the country.

He said this was ‘commercial diplomacy in action’ but stressed that partnership must be reciprocal. Bozell also discussed the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, a struggle song that Malema and members of his EFF often sing at events.

He demanded that the government prioritise action on rural safety and condemnation of rhetoric that glorifies hatred, singling out the chant specifically.

“I don’t care what your courts say, it’s hate speech,” he said.

US Ambassador outlines the ‘five asks’

Bozell also outlined what he called the ‘five asks’, which are conditions that the US expects South Africa to meet. He also expressed frustration that they have not been fulfilled for almost a year.

One of the conditions was a return to non-alignment in foreign policy, as Trump has criticised South Africa for drifting towards adversaries of the US.

The second demand was for a level playing field in business, with Bozell saying that American companies must be allowed to compete in South Africa on equal footing.

The third demand was for clear and fair expropriation policies with certainty around property rights. The demand comes after criticism of the Expropriation Act being passed into law, which sparked Trump’s claims about a white genocide in South Africa.

The fourth ask was for an end to mandatory surrender of ownership or control of corporate decision-making as a condition for doing business in South Africa. This has been a sore point for Elon Musk, who claimed that he was not allowed to do business in South Africa because he was not black.

The fifth and final ask was the condemnation of the Kill the Boer chant.

Malema dubs Trump the new Hitler

Briefly News reported that Malema discussed some of the recent actions taken by the US President, Trump.

The EFF leader expressed concern about what he termed United States fascism and imperialism.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also slammed the US President, describing him as the new Hitler.

