Julius Malema has discussed some of the recent actions taken by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters expressed concern about what he termed United States fascism and imperialism

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also called for a boycott of the G20 if South Africa was not invited

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has described Donald Trump as the new Adolf Hitler.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader made the comment during a special press briefing on 11 December 2025 in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

In his speech, which was also streamed on social media, Malema said that the party had taken note of the rise of ‘United States imperialism and fascism under the Donald Trump administration’.

Malema describes Trump as the new Hitler

Malema stated that the US engaged in war crimes domestically and internationally, citing its actions in Venezuela, the manipulation of the electoral process in Latin America, and Trump’s threats to colonise the Gaza Strip.

“It has resulted in the EFF correctly characterising Donald Trump as a reincarnation of Adolf Hitler,” he said.

He also noted that Trump’s decision to bar South Africa from the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, Florida, was further proof of this.

Malema calls for G20 Summit boycott

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also called for G20 member nations to boycott the event in the USA if South Africa was not allowed to attend.

The South African delegation has already been denied accreditation for G20 events in the US, and Trump has maintained that the country would not be invited.

Malema called on other nations to take a stand, saying that the only way to defeat fascism was through solidarity.

Malema is no stranger to sharing his thoughts about the US President, having previously made several comments about Trump.

What you need to know about Trump and Malema

Malema slams Trump in G20 build-up

Briefly News reported that Malema took a dig at the United States President in the build-up to the 2025 G20 Summit.

Maelma's criticism of Trump came in November 2025 after the US leader said he would not attend the event in South Africa.

Trump said no delegate from the US would attend due to the terrible things that were happening in the country.

