EFF President Julius Malema Responds to Donald Trump Calling for His Arrest
- Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema roasted United States president Donald Trump, billionaire Johann Rupert, and President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Trump held a bilateral discussion with Ramaphosa and his delegates, and when Trump played the Kill the Boer song, Ramaphosa condemned it
- Rupert also said Malema targets him regularly, and Malema mused that he was the topic of conversation in the White House
JOHANNESBURG — The President of the Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) Julius Malema dismissed statements made by Johann Rupert, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and United States president Donald Trump during Ramaphosa's working visit to the Oval Office on 21 May 2025.
Julius Malema reacts to bilateral meeting
Malema posted his reaction to Ramaphosa's bilateral meeting on his @Julius_S_Malema X account. His statements came after Trump played a documentary in which he was heard chanting the Kill the Boer song on different occasions.
Trump calls for Malema's arrest
Trump called on Malema to be arrested, and Ramaphosa condemned the singing of the song. He said that the country's stance does not align with Malema singing the song. Ramaphosa also said that Malema's party is a minority party representing 9% of the electorate. Rupert chimed in and accused Malema of having a grudge against him and targeting him on numerous occasions.
What did Malema say?
Malema dismissed the meeting and said a group of older men met in Washington to gossip about him. He said no significant amount of intelligence evidence was produced about white genocide.
"We will not agree to compromise our political principles on land expropriation without compensation for political expediency," he said.
Read the X tweet here:
What you need to know about Julius Malema
- Malema slammed the British High Commission after it rejected his visa application to deliver a keynote address at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom
- Malema called on councillors to prioritise South Africans when employment opportunities arise in their wards
- The leader of the EFF criticised Ramaphosa's working visit to the United States of America
- Malema questioned why AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel did not take Trump's offer to relocate to the US as an Afrikaner
- South Africans joked after Donald Trump showed a clip of Malema singing the Kill the Boer chant
EFF would support motion of not confidence against Ramaphosa
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF would vote in favour of a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa. Malema warned that the country could have a white president if the African National Congress continued its current trajectory.
Malema spoke at a press briefing held on 28 February after the Western Cape High Court set aside Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech. Malema also called for Godongwana to resign following the fiasco surrounding the budget, which was rejected twice by parties in Parliament.
