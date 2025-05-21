Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema roasted United States president Donald Trump, billionaire Johann Rupert, and President Cyril Ramaphosa

Trump held a bilateral discussion with Ramaphosa and his delegates, and when Trump played the Kill the Boer song, Ramaphosa condemned it

Rupert also said Malema targets him regularly, and Malema mused that he was the topic of conversation in the White House

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

EFF president Julius Malema dismissed Trump's remarks about him in the White House. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/ X and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The President of the Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) Julius Malema dismissed statements made by Johann Rupert, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and United States president Donald Trump during Ramaphosa's working visit to the Oval Office on 21 May 2025.

Julius Malema reacts to bilateral meeting

Malema posted his reaction to Ramaphosa's bilateral meeting on his @Julius_S_Malema X account. His statements came after Trump played a documentary in which he was heard chanting the Kill the Boer song on different occasions.

Trump calls for Malema's arrest

Trump called on Malema to be arrested, and Ramaphosa condemned the singing of the song. He said that the country's stance does not align with Malema singing the song. Ramaphosa also said that Malema's party is a minority party representing 9% of the electorate. Rupert chimed in and accused Malema of having a grudge against him and targeting him on numerous occasions.

What did Malema say?

Malema dismissed the meeting and said a group of older men met in Washington to gossip about him. He said no significant amount of intelligence evidence was produced about white genocide.

Donald Trump called for Malema to be arrested. Images: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"We will not agree to compromise our political principles on land expropriation without compensation for political expediency," he said.

What you need to know about Julius Malema

EFF would support motion of not confidence against Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF would vote in favour of a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa. Malema warned that the country could have a white president if the African National Congress continued its current trajectory.

Malema spoke at a press briefing held on 28 February after the Western Cape High Court set aside Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech. Malema also called for Godongwana to resign following the fiasco surrounding the budget, which was rejected twice by parties in Parliament.

