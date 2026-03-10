Kallie Kriel said that he will discuss several issues with the US Ambassador regarding South Africa

Ambassador Brent Bozell III reportedly condemned the 'Kill the Boer' chant as hate speech during the BizNews Conference

Kriel added that the organisation believes the country cannot afford policies or statements that could harm the economy

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, stated that the organisation met with the United States Ambassador to South Africa to discuss several issues affecting the country.

Bozeel said "Kill the Boer" constitutes hate speech

Kriel said he met Brent Bozell III, the United States Embassy in South Africa ambassador, during the BizNews Conference in Hermanus. According to Kriel, Bozell told delegates during his address that the chant “Kill the Boer” constitutes hate speech and is unacceptable. Kriel said the ambassador also raised concerns about rural violence, uncertainty around property rights, the impact of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) on economic growth, and South Africa's foreign policy stance.

He said AfriForum would continue working with partners in the Solidarity Movement to address these concerns. Kriel added that the organisation believes the country cannot afford policies or statements that could harm the economy or future prospects of its citizens. He said AfriForum was also advocating for South Africa to maintain access to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), warning that the country could face tariffs if relations with the United States deteriorate due to actions by leaders in the African National Congress (ANC).

