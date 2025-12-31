US Ambassador Brent Bozell has prioritised pressuring South Africa to withdraw its ICJ case against Israel

Bozell criticised South Africa's ICJ initiative, linking it to cooperation with Iran

He also said the US would seek to apply pressure on the International Criminal Court prosecutor

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Republican-majority Senate confirmed Bozell on 18 December. Image: Kris Connor/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - The United States’ newly confirmed ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell, has indicated that pressuring South Africa to withdraw its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice will be one of his key priorities.

South Africa’s role in initiating the ICJ proceedings

Bozell criticised South Africa’s role in initiating the ICJ proceedings. He described the move as an injustice and said it has been elevated to a priority by US President Donald Trump. He suggested that Washington intends to respond to the legal challenge brought against Israel actively. He accused South Africa of working with Iran, which he labelled an enemy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also said the US would seek to apply pressure on International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan to drop what he described as legal action against Israel. Bozell argued that Israel’s support for a ceasefire in Gaza and its conduct during the conflict undermine the basis for such cases. He emphasised the strength of US-Israel relations and said the alliance remains firm and that the US president is committed to standing by Israel. Bozell was confirmed as ambassador by the Republican-led US Senate on 18 December 2025.

Bozell accused South Africa of working with Iran.

Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Bozell said about South Africa.

@anniefofani said:

"That's all our ambassadors seem to do: run around the world protecting Israel. It's a constant drain."

@JjSesing said:

"Your priorities are not our priorities. Russia is our friend and so is China & Iran."

@Gadfly342043 said:

"An ambassador vowing to pressure prosecutors and courts is an affront to sovereignty and the rule of law. Meanwhile, Ebrahim Rasool was expelled for far less. That asymmetry isn’t diplomacy; it’s coercion."

@MaxwellModiba said:

"So the man wants to come to SA to be an opposition to the government?"

@monothiest24 said:

"US-Israel are going to try and erase all evidence of their war crimes, steal Gaza and the WB and brush the whole livestreamed genocide we've witnessed under the rug."

@Dlepu_Ntutuzelo said:

"So much disrespect for South Africa, these boys from the USA think they run the world."

Lamola says SA won’t withdraw Israel genocide case to please USA

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, said the South African government will continue with its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Speaking after the African National Congress's National Executive Committee meeting, Lamola said the country is willing to take steps in mending relations with the US.

Source: Briefly News