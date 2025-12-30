SANDF members intercepted and detained 1,174 undocumented Zimbabweans attempting to enter South Africa through illegal border crossings this week

The surge has previously sparked criticism, with SANDF Lieutenant General Ntshavheni Maphaha blaming politicians for weak border management

Authorities continue to monitor borders closely while related investigations, including the discovery of human remains linked to SANDF members, are ongoing

SANDF intercepted and detained 1,174 undocumented persons. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members intercepted and arrested 1,174 undocumented persons from Zimbabwe attempting to enter South Africa through illegal border crossings this week.

Crime analyst and reporter Yusuf Abramjee shared the video on his X account.

“This marks the first time our members have had to manage such a massive influx during this period of the festive season,” the SANDF said.

Authorities noted that the operation aimed to prevent illegal entry and ensure the safety and security of both border communities and travellers.

The SANDF continues to monitor border areas closely, particularly during the holiday season, to manage the flow of people and maintain law and order.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions online

@shiluvankuna remarked:

"Yoh we are in trouble."

@BhekiMahlase17 commented:

"We are being invaded by illegal foreigners in this country because of @GovernmentZA@ANCParliament."

@parkie_gras stated:

"It happens every year, this is the first time they started paying a little attention to it."

@SihleManq said:

"Why can't we have better migration planning and coordination in the SADC region? They make it look like rocket science when it's supposed to be common sense."

@UnathiAfrika commented:

"Constantly rescuing Zanu PF will only result in Zimbabweans giving up on the struggle because whatever they do, South Africa comes to the support of Zanu PF."

The SANDF blame politicians for porous borders

Lieutenant General Ntshavheni Maphaha of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) did not hold back in criticising politicians for the country’s vulnerable borders. Speaking at the funeral of three SANDF members killed in an ambush by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Maphaha addressed government officials and lawmakers directly. He stressed South Africa’s role as a leading nation in Africa, describing the country as a “big brother” on the continent.

Using the analogy of building a beautiful home with a secure fence, Maphaha underscored the need for strong border security. He reminded officials that the SANDF’s mandate is to protect and defend the country and argued that the military’s budget should reflect South Africa’s continental responsibilities. He also urged politicians to consider whether they themselves are adequately protected, sharply criticising the allocation of funds to other priorities while the defence force remains under-resourced.

General Rudzani Maphwanywa. Image: Laird Forbes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In previous news, Briefly News reported that human remains believed to belong to a missing SANDF member were discovered in the Nkomazi River along the South Africa–Mozambique border. Mpumalanga police reported that a fisherman found a human head floating in a remote part of the river. The discovery followed a Christmas Day incident in which two SANDF members were swept away by floodwaters during Operation Corona patrols, with one body recovered the next day. DNA testing will be conducted to identify the remains, while the search has been temporarily paused and is scheduled to resume on 30 December 2025.

Limpopo police are investigating a tragic incident in which a 53-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 17-year-old son before attempting to take his own life. The incident occurred on 19 October 2025, at Ha Mutsha village, Tshitandani, Levubu. Police found the father wounded on the ground with a 9mm pistol nearby and several spent cartridges scattered around him. The son’s body was discovered on a bed inside the home. The suspect survived and was taken for medical attention, with investigations ongoing.

