A member of the South African National Defence Force allegedly shot and killed his 17-year-old son

The SANDF member also attempted to take his own life on Sunday, 19 October 2025, in Limpopo

The 53-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for medical treatment under police guard

On Sunday, 19 October 2025, a 53-year-old South African National Defence Force member shot and killed his 17-year-old son in Tshitandani, Levubu, in Limpopo.

Father fatally shoots 17-year-old son

According to the South African Police in Limpopo, the incident occurred on Sunday, 19 October 2025, at around 06:17 at the Ha Mutsha village, Tshitandani in Levubu. Police said the 53-year-old suspect fatally shot his son before attempting to take his own life using a 9mm pistol at his home.

Upon arrival, SAPS officers found the 53-year-old lying on the ground, wounded, with a firearm next to him. The suspect was still alive, and several cartridges were found around him. Police said that upon further investigation, officers found the body of the 17-year-old son on a bed in the house.

Suspect rushed to hospital

The SANDF member, based outside Mookgophong, was rushed to the hospital under police guard. Police said that the victim and the suspect were staying alone in the house and that the matter could allegedly be domestic violence.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the ongoing incidents of domestic violence in the province. She said that families should seek professional help when facing domestic challenges instead of resorting to violence.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the tragic shooting incident.

Jabu Andrew said:

"Will see the investigations. What I know is that the law must now check those who are fit to own firearms."

Chemisty Moyo said:

"Kids of today are not for the weak. They do what you've never seen before. Parents are going through a lot."

Tshimangadzo Lekgotla Matala said:

"Sad news, I wonder what went wrong between the father and the son. God have mercy."

Thaps'n Thaps said:

"Limpopo is a country straight. Another father and child."

Sck Sunshine said:

"The problem with anger doesn't have a professional, but let's try to resist when life comes on."

