The family of slain Crime Intelligence police officer, Sbonelo Ngidi, alleges foul play in his death

Ngidi was shot and killed in an alleged road rage incident in Durban on Friday, 10 October 2025

The crime intelligence police officer was laid to rest on Saturday, 18 October 2025, in Durban

The family of slain police officer Sbonelo Ngidi has raised concerns about his death, claiming that the circumstances surrounding it appear suspicious. The crime intelligence police officer was gunned down in the Mariannhill area of Durban last Friday, 10 October 2025.

Ngidi was shot and killed in an alleged road rage incident in Durban. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

What did the family say?

The family said that they do not believe Ngidi's murder was a road rage incident. The family, who are still in shock, described the South African Police Service (SAPS) officer as a kind son, brother, and father.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) has since arrested another police officer in connection with the murder. Ngidi's brother told EWN that he hopes that the court proceedings will provide more information as to what transpired when Ngidi was killed.

Police officer arrested for murder

On Saturday, 18 October 2025, several police officers gathered in the Dassenhoek community, Kwamdeka area, KwaZulu-Natal, to bid farewell to Ngidi.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that a police officer had been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Ngidi’s death. A court appearance is scheduled for Monday, 20 October 2025.

Police officers killed in 2025

A police officer and former sergeant at the South African Police Service have been shot and killed in Mthwalume on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, 11 October 2025. The men were discovered dead beside an SUV at the former police officer’s home in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal.

An off-duty South African Police Service officer was shot and killed at his home in Tsakane on the East Rand, Gauteng. The SAPS constable was stationed at the Brakpan Visible Policing (Vispol) Crime Prevention Unit. It is alleged that the police officer had previously warned the drug dealers in his area to stop dealing drugs.

A constable was shot and killed outside a mosque on 3 May 2025 in Athlone, Western Cape. The 35-year-old officer was in a car with a 56-year-old woman in the afternoon when two armed men approached them as they were getting out of the car. They fired shots at them, and the officer, who was stationed at the Kraaifontein police station, was killed.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) is calling for action to be taken after two police officers were murdered in the province. The officers, who were both off-duty at the time, were killed in separate incidents.

Speeding potentially caused constables’ deaths

Briefly News also reported that a senior SAPS officer said that speeding could have resulted in the deaths of three constables.

Deputy National Police Commissioner of Investigations, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, said the car was speeding in the rain.

